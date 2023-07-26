Stakeholders commend Diri for BayelsaPRIME as Parent Teacher Conference holds in 222 schools

Parents and teachers in public primary schools across Yenagoa, Sagbama, Ogia and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas have commended the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Senator Douye Diri for introducing the BayelsaPRIME reform in schools as they marked Parent Teacher Conference.

Parent Teacher Conference, an integral part of the BayelsaPRIME reform programme, is designed to increase parent participation and engagement with teachers and school activities to engender better learning outcomes for their children.

The conference fosters positive relationships between parents, teachers, pupils and school leaders, thus enhancing the overall learning experiences of the children in the public-school system.

Also speaking Amaran Werinipre, a teacher with Reverend Proctor Memorial School II, noted that “the Conference helps both the teachers and pupils because when the parents come, we tell them the lapses of their children and advise them on how to assist them at home.”

The impact of the Parent Teacher Conference was further echoed by Mr. Cook Micah, the parent of a St Luke’s Primary School, Agudama Epie, pupil who noted that because of the Conference he is more involved in his children’s academic growth and progress.

BayelsaPRIME was launched to improve learning outcomes among children in Bayelsa State Primary Schools, promote greater engagement between stakeholders in the school system, empower teachers with skills to deliver better learning experiences for children and drive greater use of data and evidence for policy making.

The reform will be extended to Nembe, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Brass local government areas in the next academic session