Stakeholder demands practical solutions to Nigerians’ pains

An economist, Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, has called on the Federal Government to implement immediate measures that would provide relief and ease the burden of rising costs and economic hardships on Nigerians.

Nwokoma, who is the Director, Centre for Economic Policy, Advocacy and Research (CEPAR), made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He spoke on the heels of President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address to the nation during which he defended his actions so far.

Tinubu explained steps taken to better the economy, outlined his ambition and plans for the country and called on Nigerians to play their part in the growth of the nation, among others.

Nwokoma noted that the president’s address did not offer immediate solutions to ease the hardships caused by recent policies.

He said that the address focused on hopes and dreams for the future rather than presenting realistic solutions to present problems.

“The president’s New Year address to the nation was largely aspirational. First, on the policy steps taken, their consequential effects on the populace and what would be done going forward.

He said the address was not much of what significant progress had been made in the past seven months. Not much of short-term remedies to address the pains of the past policy pronouncements.

It also did not dwell much on what would be done to drastically reduce the cost of governance in the light of dwindling public resources.

“Nigerians need some form of succour to navigate through the present challenging times,’’ he said.

The expert advised the government to acknowledge the people’s suffering and address it with empathy and practical solutions by coming up with concrete steps and timeliness for improvement.

He urged the government to demonstrate progress and take responsibility for any negative consequences of past policies.

Nwokoma also said that government’s spendings needed to be reduced to match the reduced public resources.

.We won’t disappoint Nigeria on N5.1trn revenue target – Customs

In another development, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it cannot afford to disappoint the country in realising its N5 trillion revenue target for 2024.

Its Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, said this shortly after decorating some promoted officers of the service on Thursday, in Abuja

Adeniyi, while urging the personnel to assiduously work hard to meet the target, said that achieving the 5 trillion revenue target by the service was feasible.

“We have a country, where economic operators, importers, exporters, depend a lot on our processes, on our commitment and on our efficiency for their own business.

”We cannot afford to disappoint these stakeholders. We cannot afford to disappoint the economy.

”We cannot afford to disappoint the president who has given us this opportunity and special privilege to be in charge of this critical aspect of our economic development,” he said,

Adewale said that achieving its revenue target of N5 trillion was feasible with the cooperation of the service key stakeholders and the dedication of its staff.

He said that the country was confronting daunting challenges and needed the support of everyone to overcome and move the economy forward.

He solicited the support of the National Assembly, specifically committees responsible for oversight functions on the service, in the discharge of duties and achieving the feat.

He charged the decorated officers to drive the process as some of its finest personnel, especially as some of them were beneficiaries of the service’s special promotion scheme for excellent performances of duties.

“My charge to all officers and men of the Nigeria customs service in 2024 is to realise the burden put on our shoulder and work assiduously together as a team to realise the mandate before us,” he said.

According to him, promotion assessment in the service would be continually reviewed for improvement.

He added that the promotion of the officers was a demonstration of his commitment to motivate staff and improve on their welfare.

“ What we have just seen is an indication of our strong commitment to promoting issues of welfare and career progression among all our officers,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Assistant Comptroller Ify Ogbodu assured the C-G of working hard to deliver the mandate of the service, particularly in enhancing service delivery, professionalism, diligence and adhering to principles of integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Adeniyi at the budget defence for 2024, had told the legislators that the customs revenue target for 2023 was N3.684 trillion and the sum of N2.959 trillion had been generated so far.