St. Brendan Ijoko celebrates grandparents

It was boundless joy and thanksgiving to God Almighty recently when members of St. Brendan Catholic Church Ijoko Ota, Ogun state rolled out the red carpet to celebrate with 105 senior citizens in the Parish on the occasion of the second World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly established by Pope Francis.

The Catholic Pontiff in his message to commemorate the event with the theme: ‘In old age they will still bear fruit’ (Psalm 92:15) said grandparents and the elderly are a great value and gift both for society and ecclesial communities worldwide.

Quoting the Holy Father, Rev. Fr. John Onyimba, an Associate Priest of St. Brendan Catholic Church said, “Old age is no time to give up and lower the sails, but a season of enduring fruitfulness: a new mission awaits us and bids us look to the future” adding that “ the special sensibility that those of us who are elderly have for the concerns, thoughts and the affections that make us human should once again become the vocation of many.

According to the Pontiff, “It would be a sign of our love for the younger generations, our own contribution to the revolution of tenderness as well as spiritual and non- violent revolution in which I encourage you dear grandparents and elderly persons to take an active role”.

Established by Pope Francis in January 2021, the observance is celebrated yearly on the fourth Sunday of July which coincides with the feasts of the blessed Virgin Mary’s parents and Jesus grandparents, Saints Joachim and Anne.

Fr. Onyimba in his homily at the mass on July 24, taken from Luke 11:1-13 emphasized the significance of prayers and urged the congregation to emulate the disciples of Jesus Christ who requested and were taught how to pray by their master.

He said, “when you don’t pray, you become easy prey for your enemies” advising that prayers should not be motivated by problems confronting a Christian.

“Like our father in the faith, Abraham, learn to persevere in prayer and let your prayer life be a relationship with God”, adding that those who are humble and with unshaken faith in God are ‘like Mount Zion who cannot be shaken’.

The high point of the celebration was a thanksgiving by the senior citizens who were dressed in white and joined by the Parishioners that danced to the altar to the lively hymns rendered by the Church’s St. Cecilia Choir.

Ten persons selected by the elders forum were given cash donation of N10,000 each by the Parish to help them out in their loneliness and keeping them busy with petty trade.

Activities commemorating this year’s event had kicked off July 22 with a novena prayer to the Saints Joachim and Anne, the patron saints of the elderly, followed by health talk delivered on Saturday by Mrs. Blessing Obiazi, Asst. Director Nursing Services, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

The talk focused on Neuro Degenerating Diseases after which participants were given opportunity to ask questions and answers provided. The elders were also tested to ascertain their sugar level and blood pressure.

For a better society