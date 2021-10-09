SSANU Taraba chapter embarks on indefinite strike

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

The leadership of the Taraba State chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) has finally embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands.

The state chairman of the association, Linus William, said: “We have collectively resolved to embark on an indefinite strike. The strike has become necessary following the ill attitudes of the leadership of the state towards the members of the association”.

The demands include, non-payment of promotion arrears, pensions, among the numerous reasons the association unanimously agreed to make learning activities cumbersome for the institution.

The members have signified interest not to suspend the strike pending when their demands were addressed.

The strike has negatively affected the academic activities of the institution which started barely a few days after the National Universities Commission (NUC) ranked the university among the 20 best universities in the country.

The Chairman said that he could not fathom why the state government has continued to turn down the demands of the association while those of the teaching staff were being attended to.

“We call on well-meaning individuals to press on the state government to insert the right peg in the right hole. No amount of threats, intimidation and harassment would ever compel us to suspend the strike action”, he said.

