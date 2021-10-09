Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

SSANU Taraba chapter embarks on indefinite strike

Education
By BISIRIYU
0 2

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

The leadership of the Taraba State chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) has finally embarked on an indefinite strike to press home their demands.

The state chairman of the association, Linus William, said: “We have collectively resolved to embark on an indefinite strike. The strike has become necessary following the ill attitudes of the leadership of the state towards the members of the association”.

The demands include, non-payment of promotion arrears, pensions, among the numerous reasons the association unanimously agreed to make learning activities cumbersome for the institution.

The members have signified interest not to suspend the strike pending when their demands were addressed.

The strike has negatively affected the academic activities of the institution which started barely a few days after the National Universities Commission (NUC) ranked the university among the 20 best universities in the country.

The Chairman said that he could not fathom why the state government has continued to turn down the demands of the association while those of the teaching staff were being attended to.

“We call on well-meaning individuals to press on the state government to insert the right peg in the right hole.  No amount of threats, intimidation and harassment would ever compel us to suspend the strike action”, he said.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 159 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Be good ambassadors of the school, your parents, PTA…

Edo to renovate 1,000 more classrooms, reassures of…

New teachers’ salary structure to begin from 2022…

Edo warns against sales, purchase of fake hardcopy admission…

1 of 15

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More