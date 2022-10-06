SPPG holds second convocation Oct 8

The School of Politics, Policy and Governance will hold its second convocation on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

SPPG’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Alero Ayida-Otobo, in a statement on Wednesday, also announced other activities planned for the ceremony.

“In January, the inaugural convocation took place, virtually and physically, at the Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja. For the second, however, there will be an alumni association launch on October 6 by 4pm at Grand Pela Hotels and Suites, Abuja; Solidarity Walk on October 7 by 9am from Unity Fountain; and Graduation Dinner on October 8 by 6pm at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre,” she said.

The school aims to transform politics in Africa as part of the values of the #FixPolitics Initiative. The institute intends to create a massive base of a new value-based and disruptive-thinking political class with the knowledge and skills to effectively lead.

It is also guided by values such as accountability, respect and tolerance, stewardship and responsibility, social justice and inclusiveness, ethical leadership, a moral compass founded on integrity and honesty as well as adherence to the rule of law.

Built on the #FixPolitics mission, SPPG is essential to achieving the group’s goals to elevate the ‘Office of the Citizen’ to its proper position in the society and create a political class of servant-leaders.

The school intends to draw in, nurture and produce a new generation of political leaders, who will pay attention to and serve a new class of informed citizens. It also aims to produce 21st century politicians, who will be renowned for their values-driven personalities.

Despite its wealth of human and natural resources, Africa continues to lag behind other regions of the world in the most objective and measurable indicators of human and economic development.

The Convener/Chair of #FixPolitics and Founder of SPPG, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, said, “Three work study groups, with ethical and mission-driven Nigerians at their core, were established in 2020 to establish a top-notch learning institution, developing fresh perspectives on enhancing Nigeria’s value systems, empowering the electorate and changing the country’s political, constitutional and electoral landscape.”

She described the school as a setting where people are educated to become dignified, responsible leaders, who do not put their own interests ahead of the good of the community.

“We are training a cadre of leaders on our continent that are going to have dignity in themselves and a sense of value, where they are not subordinating the public good for self-interest. We are addressing the mindset shift. That is the kind of curriculum we are delivering,” Ezekwesili added.