Sports men, women hold solidarity march for Uzodimma’s re-election

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured that support for the sports sector in Imo State by his administration will continue to be given priority attention.

He also promised that barring all circumstances, budgetary allocation for sports in Imo State would be doubled in his second tenure in office.

The Governor made the promise on Tuesday at the Government House Premises when the Concerned Citizens and Sports Men and Women, on a one-million-man march, paid him a solidarity visit in support of his second term bid.

Receiving the sportsmen and women on behalf of the Governor, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie thanked them for their show of solidarity, describing his principal as a “sports loving Governor, youth and Sports-centric Governor, who is always supportive of young men and women in the areas of sports.”

Anyaehie told the young lads that “nobody or circumstance will ever stand between the ability of Governor Uzodimma to succeed in any venture he puts his mind or interest.”

He commended them for being appreciative of all the Governor has done in the areas of sports in Imo State which includes, uplifting the development of sports infrastructure as can be seen in the Imo State Sports Stadium currently one of the best in the country, “in addition to bringing back the various sports competitions that were abandoned by past administrations.”

He added that presently Imo Sports men and women attend sporting competitions fully equipped with resources that have helped them to succeed in the competitions and their endeavours, even as he thanked God for all the successes they recorded.

Anyaehie told them that the Governor loves them, adores and appreciates them for all they are doing, particularly their efforts in winning laurels and promised that his principal will continue to support them to win more laurels.

He said so long as Sen Uzodimma remains the Governor of Imo State, “funding will never be an impediment to the successes and overall sports development.”

Earlier in their address read by their coordinator, Engr. Chibuike Onyejietu, the sports m n and women said that they have discovered in the Governor “a leader who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way; a leader that has the capacity to translate a vision into reality, and has the three essentials of leaders – humility, clarity and courage.”

They noted that they have seen the Governor’s various inputs in sports development like sponsoring contingents to National and International Competitions, hosting of National Volley ball competition for the first time in more than 10 years and encouraging sporting activities by making the various stadia in Imo State wear a new look among other achievements too numerous to mention.

They recalled the giant strides of the Governor in infrastructural developments, especially in major roads and so many other areas and said they have only come to show their solidarity for the second term bid of the Governor.

“The people say the reward for good work is more work. The Governor has done well in his first tenure and surely deserves another tenure to complete his constitutional mandate.”

They however pleaded with the Governor for allocation of more funds and to give more attention to sporting activities involving sportsmen and women in the State in his second tenure, saying that they are sure he is “returning to the office.”

They further pleaded to be part of some feature tournaments like Governor Hope Uzodimma Tennis Tournaments, Football Competitions, Volley Ball, Handball, Basketball Ball, and Cheese Tournaments, especially among the teenagers in Imo Secondary Schools.

They did not only pray for the re-election of the Governor on November 11, 2023 but assured that they will mobile support, vote for him and protect their votes until the success story is pronounced.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng