Sporadic gunshots in Osogbo as factions of park mgt system clash

.One injured

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Parts of Osogbo, Osun State capital, were thrown into chaos on Tuesday when two factions of the Osun State Transport Management System, OSTMS, clashed at Ilesha garage, Oke Ayepe, Sadiat area of the state.

Daily Champion gathered that their was sporadic gunshots during the conflict, which heightened the tension in the area, leaving one person identified as the chairman, OSTMS, Wakili Nurudeen, injured.

Speaking during protest at Olaiya area, Osogbo, a leader of the protesting group, Morounkade Akinade, alleged the state chairman of extortion, threat to life, among others, adding that the issue has been reported the Department of State Service, DSS.

He said, “he is very fond of collecting money with the name of Adeleke’s family, when the governor wanted to become the Asiwaju of Ede Land, he said that every groups and we have 8 groups in Osun State, should bring N150,000 which amounted to N1.2m.

“The government gave us ticket, he refused to remit money to them. We opposed him then he threatened to kill us, he even beat our members and we have sent the pictures to the DSS for investigation.

“We don’t want him again as our state chairman, the members are from Ife, Modakeke, Sekona, Ilesa, Ila, Ode-Omu, Gbongan and Oke-Ila, they are all here at our state secretariat and they are threatening us with gun. They said they will kill us. ”

In his reaction the OSTMS chairman, Wakili Nurudeen, popularly known as Alowonle, who was being treated of cutlass wounds, denied all allegations leveled against him.

He said, “It is not true that I collected money from them when Governor wanted to be honoured with Asiwaju Ede title, it is also lies that I used Yeye Dupe Sani’s name to collect money from members. They are not members of the Union.

“The branch chairmen are here and they can say if I collected money from them. They are aggrieved because we don’t allow them steal money from the union and also because they are not allowed to take the state transportation system back to NURTW. Out of over 10,000 members, five people coming out to assemble thugs to attack us. This would not be condoned.”

In similar vein, ” the OSTMS secretary, Mukaila Popoola, revealed that the aggrieved members burgled the secretariat of over N6 million.

According to him “the ticket and money stolen from our cashier office are worth over N6 million; in my own office, it is about N475,000.

“It’s a lie the government give us N600,000,000 worth of tickets, they only give us tickets and we remit the money before they release another batch”.

However, as at the time of filing this report, security operatives including, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service (DSS), vigilante, Amotekun, among others have secured the OSTMS secretariat.