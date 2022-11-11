Speedy enforcement of law makes crime less attractive– Legal expert

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Poor enforcement of the law and delayed judicial prochashave been identified as hindrances to the protection of rights of women, children, and persons with disability.

A legal practitioner, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN) who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Osun State University, UNIOSUN made this known at the Legislative Stewardship and good governance programme organised by Osun Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) held in Osogbo.

At the programme which narrowed on the appraisal of Women, Children and Persons with Disability related friendly bills and laws in Osun, Mallam Ali maintained that the state and country at large have not done enough advocacy for women, children, persons with disability and other vulnerable till date.

Citing persons with disability as an example, he pointed out the lack of ramp provision for access in public places, saying that the PWDs need more than the law being agitated for, while using different climes, as an illustration, he said there are countries with more crime rate than Nigeria but are not profiled due to the effectiveness of their law.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who emphasised that the gatekeepers need more orientation to handle sensitive issues relating to women, children and persons with disability urged stakeholders to make the law work for the people, stating that implementation of laws makes crime less attractive.

In his address, the Speaker of Osun state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Timothy Owoeye said the assembly has done what is practically necessary legislative-wise and stressed that the bills passed are tailored alongside National assembly stipulation.

He opined that the federal government has assented to laws, and domestication by each state to key into it is important, stating that Osun state is not left out in accepting and assenting the laws in favor of the target beneficiaries.

Speaker Owoeye who was represented by Hon Kunle Akande representing the Osogbo constituency said the lawmakers have a division of the duty, that it is not the duty of the assembly to implement the law, pointed out that is left for the other organ of the government.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olaleye Faleye reiterated that the police have been working very well before the creation of relevant laws to protect women, children and persons with disability among others.

He stated that the law is above all and is there to work with, that it is accessible to youths and everyone via their mobile phones, saying the information is power, and can be accessed through smartphones via Google search.

CP Faleye who was represented by CSP Folasade Odoro urged the participants which includes University students, “not to be afraid of the police or their counsel, be forthright with your issues, take immediate action, don’t be afraid of anyone and report your cases in time, the constitution stipulates that everyone, including a person with a disability, have rights, make good use of your rights.”

Other speakers such as the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary: Ministry of Justice, Barr. Mrs. Morufat Bello, the Coordinating Director Min of Women And Children Affairs: Mr. Jide Falade, Osun Joint Association of Persons with Disability Chairman: Mr. Oluwafemi Stephen, Chairperson Nigeria League of Women Voters Chief Mrs. Grace Omotoso, Chairperson National Council of Women Society: Mrs. Ayoola Rebecca, and Federation of Women Lawyers state Vice Chairperson Chief Mrs. Akintajuwa applauded the initiative of Osun Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in the objective of being the voice of the voiceless in the society.

They said the Child Right Acts, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law in Osun need amendment, adding that the forthcoming Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Law will go a long way in improving the lives of the targets.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Osun NAWOJ Chairperson Mrs. Motunrayo Ayegbayo said the Legislative Stewardship and Good Governance programme was organised to know, access, and monitor the level of impact of the legislative bills/laws made for the target objectives.

Ayegbayo called on everyone to make the law work by rising to protect women, children, persons with disability and other vulnerable who are victims of social vices, while perpetrators of crime against them must face the wrath of the law in due process and speedily.

