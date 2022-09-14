SpecSMART Opens Optometry Clinic in Lagos, promises to deliver world class eye care services

SpecSMART, a world-class optometry clinic has opened its store in Lagos, the commercial hub of the country, promising to deliver high-quality optometry services comprising primary eye care, premium quality frames, lens variants, contact lens fitting, and optical/ophthalmic services to Nigerians, for patients seeking effective healthcare.

The clinic with the United Kingdom standard which debuted on Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 was unveiled at the Ikoyi Plaza Mall, Awolowo Road, in Ikoyi, Lagos, to cater to the over 50 million people requiring eye care that has become almost exclusive for the few in the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Clarence Nwokocha, Practice Head and Medical Director, SpecSMART, said quality eye care is one of the key areas of healthcare and that the gap in the services has prompted the launch of the first-class clinic which was launched to meet the demand while ensuring the overall well-being of the patient and expectations that are fully guaranteed.

Dr. Nwokocha pointed out that with the unveiling of SpecSMART, patients would be able to have access to over 1,000 premium frames, contact lens fitting with sales and after-sales service, as well as international and designer sunglasses of a high standard at affordable prices.

He said SpecSMART will ensure on-the-spot glazing of spectacle prescriptions for standard lens prescriptions, fully automated quality eye examinations, full glaucoma care services, free registration for patients, world-class medical suite using automated digital equipment, and delivering a wide and comprehensive range of tests every day of the week, for flexibility of appointments.

The Medical Director stated that lots of Nigerians complain that they don’t get the type of customer service they need, the prescription of frames, type of eye care required, and we are here as a UK standard clinic to offer them the best treatment in line with global best practices.

“We are working towards opening another branch at the Lekki and Ikeja districts of Lagos State, to effectively provide our high standard services to Nigerians that desire quality eye care services. Patients who are desirous of SpecSMART services should contact the clinic through the official Email: info@specsmart.ng, the website www.specsmart.ng, and the phone number 01 521 2807,” Dr. Clarence stated.

According to him, there will be 24 hours automated appointment scheduler via the clinic’s website platform, 12-hour online customer care service, and eye care plans according to customers’ budgets and preferences, from skilled, licensed optometrists that would guarantee top-notched optometric and optical services to achieve accurate diagnoses.

With the unveiling of SpecSMART, patients seeking eye care treatment outside the country and within would now have access to excellent services in line with global best practices, as the clinic would also be extended to other parts of the country to meet the dire needs of patients.

Against this backdrop, the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the 74th World Health Assembly in 2021 pointed out that more than 800 million people in the globe have eye defects that could be addressed with the appropriate pair of spectacles, while an estimated 100 million people have moderate-to-severe distance vision impairment or blindness that could be corrected through access to cataract surgery.

It posits that to ameliorate the situation, there is a need for the provision of quality eye care services for underserved populations.