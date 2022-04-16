Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Speaker, TRHA felicitate with Christians on Easter

News
By Peter
10

EMMAUEL AWARI – Jallingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.  Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini felicitates with Christians in the State  as they join other Christians worldwide for this year’s  Easter celebrations which commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus

 Christ for the salvation of mankind.

In a press statement issued to Journalists in Jallingo by the Chief of Staff, Sakuji Bakoji, the Speaker  enjoins Christians to use the solemn occasion to deeply reflect on the supreme sacrifice by Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind and to pray fervently for restoration of peace and security  in our dear State  and the nation which have been bedeviled  by insecurity of lives and property.

“I call on fellow politicians and aspirants of various elective offices to play the game of politics  according to the rule and their supporters to shun all forms of violence during  electioneering campaigns for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“As a democrat, I  believes that leadership is a calling and challenge to serve humanity, especially in governance.

He stresses that the role of an ideal leader is to identify and meet the legitimate needs of the people, as well as to guarantee their security  and welfare,  being the primary purpose of government in the country.

For a better society
Continue Reading
Peter 6468 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PCN raises alarm over administration of Clinical Services by…

NYSC launches TV , Radio stations

NIN required to board trains from May -NRC

National Census holds April next year,  17 yrs after last…

1 of 499