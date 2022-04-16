Speaker, TRHA felicitate with Christians on Easter

EMMAUEL AWARI – Jallingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prof. Joseph Albasu Kunini felicitates with Christians in the State as they join other Christians worldwide for this year’s Easter celebrations which commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus

Christ for the salvation of mankind.

In a press statement issued to Journalists in Jallingo by the Chief of Staff, Sakuji Bakoji, the Speaker enjoins Christians to use the solemn occasion to deeply reflect on the supreme sacrifice by Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind and to pray fervently for restoration of peace and security in our dear State and the nation which have been bedeviled by insecurity of lives and property.

“I call on fellow politicians and aspirants of various elective offices to play the game of politics according to the rule and their supporters to shun all forms of violence during electioneering campaigns for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“As a democrat, I believes that leadership is a calling and challenge to serve humanity, especially in governance.

He stresses that the role of an ideal leader is to identify and meet the legitimate needs of the people, as well as to guarantee their security and welfare, being the primary purpose of government in the country.