Speaker Abbas salutes Etsu Nupe at 72

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has extended salutations to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, as he clocks 72 on Thursday.

The Speaker, while congratulating the foremost traditional ruler in Niger State who has been on the throne since 2003, described him as an elder statesman and one of the most revered monarchs in Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, eulogised the Etsu Nupe, who doubles as the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman, of the Coordinating Committee, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

The Speaker commended the Etsu Nupe for his royal guidance for not just the Nupe people in Niger State but also the entire country.

Speaker Abbas prayed for long life and sound health for Etsu Nupe, and continued peace in his domain.

