Speaker Abbas Mourns Demise of Prof Umaru Shehu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Abbas Tajudeen, has expressed sadness over the demise of a foremost academic and Professor of Medicine, Umaru Shehu, CFR.

The Borno Elders’ Forum had via a statement announced Prof Shehu’s demise on Monday morning at the age of 97.

Speaker Abbas lamented the scholar’s death at a time when Nigeria most needed his wealth of knowledge and experience to develop the health and education sectors.

The Speaker noted the sterling records of the late elder statesman while in service, urging the younger generations to emulate his virtues of discipline, dedication and hard work.

Speaker Abbas recalled with delight how the late Professor of medicine made Nigeria proud both at home and abroad.

He said Nigeria lost one of its finest academics and doyens of medicines, noting that the legacies of the late Prof. Shehu would live on.

Speaker Abbas commiserated with the government and the people of Borno State, while praying Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the late Prof. Umar Shehu Jannatul Firdaus.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.