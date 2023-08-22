Speaker Abbas congratulates Tunji-Ojo, Sununu, others on ministerial swearing-in

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated two members of the House on their swearing-in as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Speaker’s Media Adviser Mr Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Monday in Abuja

They are the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Tanko Yusuf Sununu.

Tunji-Ojo was Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the 9th House. His appointment as minister came before the inauguration of the Standing Committees of the 10th House.

Sununu was the Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services in the 9th House. He was reappointed to chair the same committee in the 10th House before his nomination as minister.

Sununu, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist (Minimal Access Surgeon), was until his appointment the member representing Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency of Kebbi State.

Speaker Abbas expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo, a two-term member who represented Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, would bring his wealth of experience as a successful entrepreneur and a fine legislator to bear in his new national assignment.

The Speaker equally commended Sununu for his contributions to the health sector, especially on the ongoing intervention by the House in the crisis between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

Noting that the House would miss Sununu and Tunji-Ojo’s invaluable contributions to legislative business in the House, Speaker Abbas said the lawmakers’ ministerial appointments – like several other current and former members of the National Assembly – were an attestation to the fact that the federal parliament has more to offer the country.

Speaker Abbas equally congratulated former members of the House who are now ministers such as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and Minister of Sports Development, Hon. John Enoh, who was also a senator before his appointment as minister.

The Speaker also felicitated with former governors and others who are now ministers.

“I congratulate all the ministers on their swearing-in. I look forward to a better working relationship between the Legislative and Executive arms of the government, towards the advancement of democracy in Nigeria as well as bringing growth and development to our dear country,” Speaker Abbas said.