Speaker Abbas bows to pressure, withdraws controversial bill prescribing jail term for refusal to sing new anthem

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislations following widespread public concern.

The decision, announced in a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Musa Krishi, on Wednesday was said to have come after extensive consultations with various stakeholders and a careful assessment of the nation’s current circumstances.

The Counter Subversion Bill, which was introduced on July 23, 2024, sparked public debate and raised concerns about its potential impact on civil liberties.

The statement read, “In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

“His decision to withdraw the bill reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House of Representatives remains a true representation of the people’s will.”

Krishi noted that the withdrawal of the bill underscores Tajudeen’s pledge to never support any legislation that could potentially disrupt the peace and unity of the nation.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, a champion of the people’s interests, has always prioritised listening to the citizens and fostering unity. His decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People’s House.

“He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

“The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024,” he added.

The Counter Subversion Bill 2024 went viral on social media on Tuesday after it scaled through the first reading and proceeded to the second, where its general principles would be debated on July 23.

It aims to impose stringent penalties on Nigerians who fail to recite the newly approved national anthem or abuse politicians or community leaders.

According to the bill, anyone found guilty shall be fined up to N5 million and would face five to 10 years prison sentence or both.

.Counter Subversion Bill parliamentary coup against Nigerians, say lawyer, Ezekwesili

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has criticized the House of Representatives for introducing the Counter Subversion Bill 2024, which aims to impose stringent penalties on Nigerians who fail to recite the national anthem.

Inibehe described the Bill as silly, draconian and a parliamentary coup against Nigerians, aimed at overthrowing Nigeria’s democracy and to destroy whatever is left of Nigeria’s democratic experiment.

Inibehe said this in a post on his X account while reacting to the introduction of the Counter Subversion Bill 2024 sponsored by the House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and is set for its second reading, where its general principles will be debated.

According to the proposed legislation, anyone found guilty of refusing to recite the national anthem shall be fined N5 million, face a 10-year prison sentence, or both.

Anyone who destroys a national symbol or a place of worship shall be liable to the same punishment.

Reacting, Inibehe said, “Parliamentary coup plotters are out again to overthrow our democracy with this silly and draconian bill.

“I am hoping that Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings, will unanimously reject and resist this insane bill.

“Those who are subverting our country through corruption and anti-people actions, are seeking to further cripple our fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“The Speaker of the House of Reps wants to destroy whatever is left of Nigeria’s democratic experiment.

“We must fight and reject this bill in its entirety. If this ungodly bill is passed, we can officially kiss the right to dissent in Nigeria a goodbye.”

Similarly, the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, while berating the House Speaker and his colleagues over the Bill, said that the Counter Subversion Bill is a silly flight of fancy that further reveals how “unserious and irrelevant” the lawmakers are to the Nigerian condition.

Ezekwesili, a former World Bank Vice President, said that the Nigerian government should be ready to “prosecute” her when the Counter Subversion Bill is passed into an Act.

She said that if there is any group of Nigerians that deserve a Subversion Act, it is the House Speaker and his colleagues at the National Assembly, who according to her, consistently subvert the progress of Nigeria and Nigerians through their legendary public misdemeanors that accumulate into bad governance.

Ezekwesili said, “I am certain that the Speaker of the @HouseNGR @Speaker_Abbas @nassnigeria knows this for a fact.

“Surely, he must know that the so-called #CounterSubversionBill which he introduced- and alleged to be in its second reading – is a silly flight of fancy that further reveals how unserious and irrelevant the lawmakers are to the Nigerian condition.

“I for example have kept my public statement and only stand and sing the REAL Nigerian National Anthem (Arise O Compatriots), never the Colonial and “tribal” one that he and his colleagues conspired with @NGRPresident and kangarooed into “law” in violation of Constitutional processes.

“Get ready to “prosecute” me when you pass your noxious #CounterSubversionBill into an Act.

“But before then, please note that if there is any group of Nigerians that deserve a Subversion Act, it is you and your colleagues at the @nassnigeria who consistently subvert the progress of Nigeria and her people through your legendary public misdemeanors that accumulate into Bad Governance.

“Your citizens have spoken up in unison asking you and your colleagues in the Executive and Judicial Arms to #EndBadGovernance.