SPE Nigeria to hold conference on energy accessibility, affordability in Lagos

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council will hold a three-day Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE) 2023 to highlight emerging issues in the energy and oil and gas sector.

The SPE will discuss the theme “Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa” at the NAICE 2023.

It will also host over 100 exhibitors who will bring unique insights, and innovative solutions to the issues facing African energy.

The SPE Nigeria Council Chairman, Engr. Felix Obike said at a Pre-event conference on Thursday, that the 2023 NAICE aims to gather the best minds and find solutions to Africa’s energy challenges.

The NAICE 2023 theme was developed to “proffer all-inclusive tailored solutions that factor in the energy poverty and economic struggles in Africa, alongside global best practices on climate actions,” Obike said.

The Conference will begin on July 31 and end on August 2, 2023, at the Main Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

However, the Pre-conference training courses will run from July 29 to 30, 2023.

Further, Obike said the NAICE 2023 is built around sub-themes that will address issues through selected workshops on topics, including Lease Conversion and Frontier Basin Development: Enablers and Challenges in the Petroleum Industry Act.

There will also be an Africa Young Professionals Workshop themed, Meeting Africa’s Energy Needs and Aspirations: Options and Opportunities for Young Professionals.

There will be a three-panel session at the conference, each hosting discussions around energy sustainability, foreign direct investment and women’s leadership.

The NAICE 2023 will feature talks from energy industry leaders, including The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari.

It will also feature talks from The CEO of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr Gbenga Komolafe and the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

In addition to the regulatory bodies, the conference will feature a Special Guest Presentation on the Theme by the 2023 SPE International President.

“Other regional directors of SPE from across the world will be in attendance,” Obike said.

The SPE Nigeria Chairman also introduced a Young Professionals Workshop and Family Program that is tailored to the conference attendees’ children and spouses.

Obike appreciated both the traditional and new sponsors of the NAICE 2023.

“The sponsorships and unwavering support are integral to our mission and vision and are very much appreciated,” he said.

According to Obike, all sponsors will be duly recognized at the SPE Nigeria Council Oil Industry Nights and Awards as a show of appreciation.

“It’s our small way of saying thank you for your incredible support,” he remarked.