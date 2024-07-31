SPE Nigeria Council assures attendees of safe and successful NAICE 2024 event

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has released a statement to address all participants and prospective attendees regarding the upcoming Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE), scheduled to take place from Monday, August 5th, to Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

“In light of recent nationwide protests, we want to reassure everyone that the NAICE 2024 event will proceed as planned”, stated Salahuddeen Tahir Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council adding that “SPE’s top priority is the safety and well-being of all attendees”.

The SPE Chairman said that they are in constant communication with relevant agencies and authorities to ensure the security of all participants throughout the conference duration.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a valuable and insightful event. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves”, Tahir said.

The SPE Nigeria Council also expressed appreciation for the unwavering support and understanding during this time.

“We are taking every necessary measure to guarantee your safety and a successful conference experience”, Tahir concluded.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council is dedicated to the advancement of technical knowledge and professional development within the oil and gas industry. The annual NAICE event is a key platform for industry leaders and professionals to share insights and innovations.