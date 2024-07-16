SPE-NAICE 2024 to focus on midstream, downstream development

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has announced the 47th edition of the Nigeria A nnual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2024. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place from August 5 to August 7, 2024, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, with the theme “Petroleum Industry Value Chain Optimization: The Inevitability of Midstream and Downstream Development.”

NAICE 2024 will provide a platform for industry professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to discuss and explore advancements in the petroleum sector, focusing on optimising the midstream and downstream segments of the value chain. The conference will feature high-profile sessions, keynote addresses, and technical discussions aimed at driving innovation and growth in the industry.

“The development of midstream and downstream sectors is inevitable to enhance efficiency, ensure sustainability, and maintain competitiveness. By adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach, leveraging technological advancements, and adhering to regulatory frameworks, the industry can achieve significant improvements in both profitability and environmental performance,” said Salahudeen Tahir, Chairman of, the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

As is tradition, other highlights of NAICE 2024 include the Young Professionals’ Workshop, The Women Leadership Programme, the Oil Industry Night & Awards Dinner, Family Recreation Activities, and Exhibition.

The conference will feature two key panel sessions focused on “Unlocking Upstream Value: Developing Markets, Trade Access, and Facilitating Partnerships in the Midstream and Downstream” and “Energy Security: Exploring the Interplay Between Technology, Market Dynamics, and Organizational Capabilities.” Additionally, a Topical Issues Workshop with the sub-theme “The Outlook of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, Post IOC Divestments and Exits: Challenges and Opportunities” will delve into the future landscape of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry and explore emerging challenges and opportunities.

The Young Professionals’ Workshop, under the sub-theme “Market Trends and Economic Outlook in the Downstream and Midstream Sector: Roles and Opportunities for Young Professionals,” will offer emerging professionals insights into market dynamics and potential career opportunities. This session aims to equip young professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the evolving petroleum landscape.

The Women Leadership Programme will focus on “Equality by Design: Formulating Leadership Strategies to Ensure Gender Inclusivity in the Petroleum Value Chain.” This Programme will address strategies for promoting gender equality and inclusivity within the industry. It will feature discussions and presentations from leading female professionals, providing inspiration and actionable strategies for fostering a more inclusive work environment.

The Oil Industry Night & Awards Dinner gala event will celebrate excellence and innovation within the petroleum industry. It will include the presentation of awards to outstanding professionals and organisations, recognising their contributions to the sector. The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies, products, and services from leading companies in the petroleum industry. It will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with cutting-edge solutions and innovations.

In addition to professional development, NAICE 2024 will offer a variety of recreational activities for attendees and their families, promoting networking and relaxation in a more informal setting. A special family Programme will be available for spouses and children, ensuring a fulfilling experience for all attendees.

“This year’s conference will not only address current market trends and economic outlooks but also emphasize the importance of inclusivity and leadership development within our industry,” Tahir added.

NAICE 2024 is set to be an enriching experience for all participants, offering valuable insights, networking opportunities, and a chance to celebrate the achievements of the petroleum sector.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council is a leading professional association whose members are engaged in energy resource development and production. SPE serves its members through publications, events, training courses, and online resources.