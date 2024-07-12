Soyinka @ 90: Tinubu names National Theatre after Nobel Laureate

Soyinka @ 90: Tinubu names National Arts Theatre after Nobel Laureate

‘He’s a colossus, Nigeria’s shining light’

.A patriot, Africa’s pride, says Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu has named the National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka.

Tinubu conveyed the name change in a letter personally signed by him and made available to the media to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

Prof Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize in 1986 is marking his 90th birthday Saturday, July 13th.

Tinubu said, “I am pleased to join admirers around the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of Nigeria’s iconic son and the world-renowned Prof Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde, famously known as Wole Soyinka.

“Tomorrow the 13th July will be the climax of the series of local and international activities held in his honour. To underscore the global relevance of the literary giant, a symposium, along with poetry reading was held in Rabat Morocco on 9 July. The event was organized by the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

“Prof Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize in 1986, deserves all the accolades as he marks the milestone of 90 years on earth. Having beaten prostate cancer, this milestone is a fitting testament to his ruggedness as a person and the significance of his work.

“It is also fitting we celebrate this national treasure while he is still with us. I am, accordingly, delighted to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.”

He highlighted that his administration celebrates Soyinka’s outstanding literary achievements and his unwavering advocacy for equity and justice.

“When he turned 80, I struggled to find words to encapsulate his achievements because they were simply too vast. Since then, he has added to his corpus with his series of Interventions, which have been published in many volumes.”

“Prof Soyinka is a colossus, a true Renaissance person blessed with innumerable talents. He is a playwright, actor, poet, human rights and political activist, composer, and singer. He is a giant bestriding not just the literary world but our nation, Africa, and the world.

“He remains the shining light of our nation, the gadfly that pokes our national soul, decrying tyranny and oppression, urging us to become better as a nation.

“He is one Nigerian whose influence transcends the Nigerian space and who inspires people around the world. Since his youth, he has been a vocal critic of oppression and injustice wherever it exists, from apartheid in South Africa to racism in the United States. Soyinka always speaks truth to power.

“Beginning from his 20s, he took personal risks for the sake of our nation. His courage was evident when he attempted to broker peace at the start of the civil war in 1967. Detained for two years for his bravery, he narrated his experience in his prison memoir, “The Man Died.”

“Despite deprivation and solitary confinement, his resolve to speak truth to power and fight for the marginalised was further strengthened. His early writing, such as ‘The Lion and the Jewel,’ ’Death and the King’s Horseman’, not only testified to his mastery of language, his innovative storytelling, but also his unflinching commitment to enthroning a fair and just society.

“Our paths crossed during our just struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election. When faced with a trial in absentia and death sentence by the military regime at home, he galvanised opposition in exile through NALICON and NADECO. His global stature made him the face of our struggle to validate June 12 and restore democracy in Nigeria.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work. I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country. I celebrate him for his enduring spirit and for teaching us that literature and drama can be used as a powerful tool to challenge the status quo. I wish Prof Soyinka an incredibly happy 90th birthday.”

Also celebrating the literary giant, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Soyinka, on the occasion of his 90th birthday, describing him as a patriot and Nigeria’s and Africa’s pride.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the playwright, poet, and essayist is worthy of all celebrations as a Nigerian advocate of good governance, voice of the voiceless and one of Nigeria’s biggest exports to the world.

The Governor said the Nobel Laureate, as a quintessential scholar and literary icon, has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics, and governance, not only in Nigeria and Africa but globally.

Sanwo-Olu also praised the celebrant for his commitment to democratic government.

He commended the crucial role the playwright played in the dark days of the military junta for the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria in 1999.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I express warm felicitations to the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 90th birthday anniversary. We are happy to associate with one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

“Prof. Soyinka is a literary icon who has excelled in all genres of literature, and his prodigious works have continued to be a reference point in academic circles all over the world. He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa, and the entire black race. His long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status.

“Prof Soyinka is a renowned advocate of truth, justice, and equity. He has demonstrated his commitment to democracy, responsible and responsive governments the African continent.

“Prof. Soyinka, played a crucial role during the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulment struggle by aligning with pro-democracy activists to fight the military junta for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“As Prof. Soyinka joins the league of nonagenarians, I wish him good health and more years of meritorious service to our dear country, Nigeria, Africa and the world. May we continue to benefit from his deep knowledge and worthy example.”

COSON commends FG for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

I learnt humility from Nobel Laureate –Ara

Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), has commended the Federal Government for renaming the National Arts Theatre in Lagos after Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Okoroji, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, said Soyinka deserves such recognition for the respect he commands on the global stage.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu disclosed the development in a tribute personally written and signed by him on Friday in Abuja, to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

The President renamed the National Arts Theatre as Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

“Wole Soyinka deserves the honour, he has distinguished himself, he earns lots of respect across the world.We need to continue with this, to build structures of arts and name them after distinguished Nigerians and not politicians. Let us begin to name structures after our beautiful musicians, literary giants and visual artists also”, Okoroji said.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to rename other monuments after Nigerian legends who have served the nation.

“Government should also remember others who have made the country proud like Chinua Achebe, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Victor Uwaifo, Sunny Okosun and more,” he said.

Meanwhile, female talking drummer, Aralola Olumuyiwa, popularly known as “Ara”, has said Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, taught her humility.

Ara said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos while commending President Bola Tinubu for renaming the National Arts Theatre as Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

The drummer urged the Federal Government to continue to honour thespians while alive.

“This development is highly welcome, the first black nobel laureate we have, honestly, he deserves more.

“He is 90, we don’t know how long we are going to have him here. I am very proud of him and his achievements. We should make it a habit to always honour our thespians.

“2007, my first encounter with Prof. Soyinka, I attended an event organized in his honour, so, I was invited as one of the artistes to perform, after the event, he invited me to his house where he asked me “Why the talking drum”?

“Also, during my 40th birthday years ago, he sent goodwill messages to me, which meant a lot to me.

“I learnt humility from Prof. Soyinka, he does not allow anyone carry his bag, I was only opportune to carry his bag once, that was after dragging it from him. This speaks volumes to me,” she said.

Ara described Soyinka as a great respecter and lover of African culture, urging the younger generation to emulate such from him.

“Another virtue people should emulate from Soyinka is that he is a real and genuine individual, so, I challenge everyone, dare to be you, dare to be different, don’t be anybody,” she said.