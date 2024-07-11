Sovereign Trust Insurance’s annual table tennis tournament opens Monday

All is now set for the commencement of this year’s edition of the annual Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc Ikoyi Club 1938 Table Tennis competition. The competition is for members of the Ikoyi Club and their spouses. The week-long competition opens on Monday, July 15, 2024 will see members compete for laurels in the various categories as provided for in the event programme.

The one week long tournament which is scheduled to hold at the Table Tennis Section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club1938. Is in it’s over a decade promises to be more entertaining and exciting than the previous editions. The sporting event provides a conducive platform for relaxation, entertainment and bonding for family members and friends of the club who will be participating in the table tennis tourney as well as the invited guests.

The chairman of the Table Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr. Dare Olude thanked the management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for its continued annual sponsorship of the tournament and also appealed to other corporate entities to follow suit. In his words “the least that any corporate organization can do is to be socially responsible by contributing the little that they can to the development of their immediate community and the nation at large”.

According to him, “Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has consistently shown their commitment to the promotion of sporting activities and the development of young talents to further enhance the human capacity in the sports industry”. Conclusively, he expressed profound gratitude to the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for their credible support to sports development in the country and beyond.

The Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Segun Bankole said that the underwriting firm will continue to support the promotion and development of sports being one of the elements that the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility is hinged on in achieving a healthy society and at the same time contributing to its advancement. He further informed that all protocols have been put in place to ensure a successful and entertaining tournament.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Underwriting Firm, Olaotan Soyinka in his remarks appreciated the General Committee of Ikoyi Club 1938 and in particular, the Chairman of the Table Tennis Section, Dare Olude for granting the organization the platform to showcase the STI brand to a unique set of community who he believes can collaborate with the organization with regards to insurance products and services under the stable of the Underwriting Firm.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is known for its unflinching commitment to the promotion and development of sports at the grassroots, national and international levels respectively.