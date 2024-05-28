Champion Newspapers Limited
Sovereign Trust Insurance raises the bar, hosts CII UK in Lagos

L-R: Tajudeen Rufai, Consultant, STI Plc, Emmanuel Anikibe, Executive Director, (Technical Division), STI Plc, Funmi Babington-Ashaye, Fellow, CII UK & MD/CEO, Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers, Olaotan Soyinka, MD/CEO, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Isaac Olubitan, Member, CII UK, with the responsibility of developing markets in the area of manpower development for the Institute in the USA, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean. Others are, Olajumoke Olatubosun, DGM, Marketing Division, STI Plc, Akinwunmi Akinrinmade, AGM/Head, Energy, STI Plc and Segun Bankole, DGM/Head, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, during the courtesy visit of CII UK to the Head Office of the Underwriting Firm in Lagos.
