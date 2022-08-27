Sovereign Trust Insurance pushes third party motor insurance to higher heights with benefits to other parties

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has reiterated its mission of ensuring the enhancement of values which it creates for all it’s stakeholders with particular emphasis on policy holders.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka disclosed this at the inauguration of the new executive members of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) which held in Lagos recently. The event was held in partnership with sponsored by Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Anchor Insurance and Universal Insurance Plc.

Soyinka noted that SovereignTrust is committed to innovative products and services that will improve the life of customers even as it has created an enhanced Third Party Motor insurance policy for the insuring public.

Soyinka who was represented by Deputy General Manager, Sales & Corporate Communications, Mr. Segun Bankole said: “Our mission is to enhance the everyday life of our customers through innovative insurance and financial services while creating exceptional value for our shareholders.

“As an organisation, we have been driven by our vision and mission and that attest to the fact that some of the profitable oil and gas businesses in the country, we can beat our chest that we are one of the proud underwriters in that regard.”

On the enhanced Third Party Motor insurance, Soyinka said: In terms of innovation, we have the product called the Enhanced Third Party Motor Insurance. We taught of the usual third party whereby when a claim occurs; it is only the third party that gets the benefit of having his or her vehicle repaired. But with our enhanced third party, which is just N7,500 per annum, you have the third party being insured in case of any damage to the tune of N1 million and the insured himself or herself has that limit of liability up to the tune of N500 thousand.”

According to Soyinka, the reason for the enhanced third party motor cover is to protect their customers.

“What was the reason behind the enhanced third party motor cover? You will agree with me that economic wise, the country is not smiling. So we lost people who would rather not continue with their insurance due to the economic situation of the country. So we deemed it fit that instead of losing a particular client, we should still be able to keep them in our dragnet. So customers will still have the feel that they have insurance. Although it is not comprehensive but at least the customer is still covered.”

Soyinka stressed that Sovereign Trust will continue to support NAIPCO, adding “You will recall that one of our journalists recently had an accident. Incidentally, he has a third party policy with us, but the person that bashed his car has a third party with another company. We have been trying to see how we can help him get his claims sorted out as fast as possible. Extending that hand of fellowship is so critical to the success of our organisation. We do not in any way underestimate what you represent in the Nigerian society as journalists. So we are solidly behind you and will continue to support you as an association.”

