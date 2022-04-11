Sovereign Trust Insurance maintains growth with premium income of N12bn

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has announced quantum leap of 42% in its Profit After Tax as it declares a net profit of N974m in its 2021 business year as against the N687m recorded in year 2020.

The company’s Profit Before Tax equally increased as well from N796m in 2020 to N885m in the year under review, representing an 11% growth rate. The Gross Premium Written in 2021 stood at N12.7b compared to the N11.1b written in 2020, representing an increase of 14%.

Another interesting highlight of the 2021 accounts which could be described as heart-warming is the rise in the Company’s Total Assets from N14.8b to N16.3b in 2021 representing 11% increase.

As the Company grew its balance sheet in 2021, so did it also increase its claims payout. In 2021, a total of N3.7b was paid as claims against N2.9b that was paid in 2020. This in a way accentuates the Company’s claims paying ability coupled with the company’s renewed attention at delighting her customers. The net premium income also grew by 11% from N6.5b to N7.2b in 2021. Earnings per share also grew from N8kobo to 11.3kobo in 2021 while the Total Equity of the Underwriting Firm also grew by 11% from N8.6b in 2020 to N9.6b in 2021.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc Mr. Olaotan Soyinka while briefing newsmen in Lagos said the management of the Company is committed to meeting and surpassing the expectations and aspirations of its shareholders and stakeholders alike. “These performance levels are a confirmation of the management’s determination to effectively and strategically position the Company as one of the leading insurance companies in the country while at the same time, propel the Company to a profitable height for shareholders’ delight” in the years ahead.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc he said has consistently maintained its growth trajectory in spite of the challenging operating environment that characterized operations of most businesses in the country in 2021 by once again put up a remarkable performance in the year under review when compared with the Company’s performance in 2020. The Managing Director said the development is indeed a commendable one considering the myriad of challenges that the insurance Industry had to deal with in the past year of 2021.

For a better society