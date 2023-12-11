Champion Newspapers Limited
Sovereign Trust Insurance excites igbobi college students with insurance consumerism

Insurance digest
(L-R) Oritselaju Ejuomah, Adeleye Abolade, Folusho Opeodu, Chioma Obiedo, Abigael Adeleye and students of Igbobi College Yaba, at the last quarter career counselling and catch-them-young programme sponsored by Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc as part of its CSR initiative in creating awareness for insurance among secondary school pupils in Nigeria. The event was held on December 6, 2023, in the school premises. The Career counselling and Catch-Them-Young initiative is a yearly event organised by the Underwriting Firm in June and December.
