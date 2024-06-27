Southern Govs to Tinubu: States ability to pay should determine new minimum wage

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Governors under the aegis of the Southern Governors’ Forum have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow each of the 36 states to negotiate new minimum wage directly with respective workers’ unions based on individual ability to pay.

In opting out of the current unified wage structure, they demanded for the strengthening of true federalism and devolution of more powers to states.

The requests were contained in a Communique issued Wednesday, after their meeting held on Monday, June 25, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Recall that at the end of their meeting, Prince Dapo Abiodun emerged Chairman of the Forum, while Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State was named the Vice Chairman.

In the 16 points Communique, the Forum called for strengthening of fiscal federalism and devolution of powers and expressed concern over current practices where mineral licenses are issued and explorations undertaken without recourse to State governments.

It noted that issuing mineral licenses without carrying the states along have resulted in criminal activities, attendant negative environmental impact, ecological degradation, and with no remediation commitment or revenue accruing to the States or the Federal Government.

The Forum maintained that being the economic and industrial region of the country, there was need to address the inadequate power supply in the region by taking advantage of the recent constitutional amendment that now allows States to regulate, generate, transmit and distribute electricity while also considering optional sources like renewables.

The Southern Governors said they have resolved to aggressively embark on energy transition plan from fossil fuels (petrol and diesel) to cleaner energy and specifically CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and ultimately EV’s (Electric Vehicles) to help reduce the cost of transportation, which would lower the cost of food, goods and services of the citizens and residents.

The meeting also called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate, repair and reconstruct Trunk A roads and transfer some roads to States that have expressed interest in taking them over, applauding President Tinubu for conceptualizing and commencing the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, which cuts across eight states of the region.

The Communique hinted that the governors have resolved to commission a regional multimodal transport master plan that would prioritise connectivity of rail, road, air and water transportation, to facilitate interstate, intra-regional movement of persons, goods and services and thereby enhancing the ease of doing business.

It further stated that Southern States Development Agenda (SSDA), would comprise of a team whose primary responsibility is to outline a holistic plan to foster trade and investment, sustainable growth and development, economic prosperity, social harmony and food security for the region would be set up.

The Development Agenda, the governors added would work hand in glove with individual State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agencies, the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and other relevant MDA’s and multilateral agencies as necessary.

On issue of state police, the Governors resolved to continue to advocate for the creation of state police against the backdrop of the success of the regional community-based security outfits, which have been effective in intelligence gathering.

Th Forum raised concern over the Local Governments Chairmen tenure in Rivers State, saying it is committed to take a common stand in support of position of the law and constitution.

The Communique partly read, “The Forum discussed the minimum wage issues demanded by labour and unanimously agreed that the minimum wage should be reflective of the cost of living and ability to pay, and each State be allowed to negotiate their minimum wage. This led to the forum’s call for strengthening fiscal federalism and devolution of powers.

“The Governors resolved to continue to advocate for the creation of state police against the backdrop of the success of our regional community-based security outfits, which have been effective in intelligence gathering. This will truly enable Governors to be the Chief Security Officers of their respective States in deed.

“Still on fiscal federalism, the Forum discussed the issue of solid mineral exploration and exploitation which remains on the Exclusive List in the constitution. Members expressed concern over current practices where mineral licenses are issued and exploitations undertaken without recourse to State governments. These have resulted in criminal activities, attendant negative environmental impact, ecological degradation and with no remediation commitment or revenue accruing to the States or Federal Government.

“The Forum expressed concern over the controversy of the Local Governments Chairmen tenure in Rivers State and committed to take a common stand in support of position of the law and constitution.

“The Southern States Development Agenda (SSDA) will be set up and will comprise of a team whose primary responsibility is to outline a holistic plan to foster trade and investment, sustainable growth and development, economic prosperity, social harmony and food security for our region.

“They will work hand in glove with individual State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agencies, the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and other relevant MDA’s and multilateral agencies as necessary.

“The Southern Governors applauded the President for conceptualizing and commencing the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, which cuts across eight (8) states. We noted that this will create employment in the construction industry, boost productivity by drastically reducing travel time, promote tourism, and open up and integrate all the Southern States to increased trade and investment opportunities whilst enhancing the ease of doing business.

“The Forum will commission a regional multimodal transport master plan that will prioritise connectivity of rail, road, air and water transportation, to facilitate interstate, intra-regional movement of persons, goods and services and thereby enhancing the ease of doing business .

“Being the economic and industrial region of the country, the Forum highlighted the need to address the inadequate power supply in the region. Member states were encouraged to take advantage of the recent constitutional amendment that now allows States to regulate, generate, transmit and distribute electricity whilst also considering optional sources like renewables.

“The Forum resolved further to aggressively embark on energy transition plan from fossil fuels (petrol and diesel) to cleaner energy and specifically CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and ultimately EV’s (Electric Vehicles) to help reduce the cost of transportation, which will lower the cost of food, goods and services for our citizens and residents.

“We resolved to be more aggressive and intentional about food security and member States were enjoined to intensify their agricultural resurgence/revolution initiatives utilising cash and food crops best suited for each region to ensure food sufficiency, self-reliance and employment generation. States should also consider setting up special agro processing zones to obtain the most value from the agro value chain.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng