South-South women mount pressure on Akpabio

Women in the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday applauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for imprinting his integrity on all that he did in the private sector, Akwa Ibom State and the Senate.

The women also commended Akpabio for pouring out his milk of kindness to the Niger Delta people and contributing to the stability of the polity.

At the inauguration of the South-South Women Political Front (SSWPF) in Port Harcourt, the women appealed to Nigerians in the Diaspora as well as foreigners to put pressure on Akpabio to contest the 2023 presidential election.

‘’Mr. President is comfortable with the prospect of Akpabio taking over from him. The Niger Delta Affairs Minister is hardworking, honest, suave and accommodating. He is in the best position to serve the country’’

The inauguration attracted hundreds of women across the length and breadth of the South-South geo-political zone.

The women spoke on physical development in the Niger Delta region, judicious utilization of funds, vision, discipline and credibility.

Spokesperson of SSWPF, Dr. Doris Ogba disclosed to reporters after the meeting in Port Harcourt that they had gone far in their discussion with prominent politicians from the North, South East and South West on power shift come 2023.

‘’ Senator Godswill Akpabio has political credibility and strong network across the country. He is a detribalized man and a man of the people. He is building bridges of peace and understanding between the South and the North of this country’’

The women praised Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other ethnic groups in the region for supporting Akpabio.

They also pounced on the leadership of the project Niger Delta (PND).

‘’The comments made by Timpre Ebebi are offensive, bigoted and disgusting. He does not speak on behalf of the region and his views certainly don’t reflect those of the region’s leaders’’

The women emphasized continuous investment in infrastructure, security, education and health in the region.

They also highlighted Akpabio’s devotion to moral purity, capacity for honesty, anti-corruption posture and the critical need to work together in view of moving the region to the next level.