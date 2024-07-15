South East should join APC for political emancipation, says Ganduje 

—– As fmr SGF, Anyim formerly quits PDP, joins APC.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has called on the states in the South East Geo- political zone to work for their political stability, economic emancipation and rejuvenation by joining APC to ensure inclusiveness of the region at the centre.

Ganduje also called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and the Federal government in their efforts, programmes and actions geared towards ensuring better standard of living for Nigerians

He made the call while receiving the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Senator Obinna Ogba and other numerous party leaders from PDP, APGA and LP who defected to All Progressive Congress during the grand finale of APC local government rally at Abakaliki township stadium, Ebonyi state.

The Chairman pointed out that the day marks another giant stride in their movement for total political alignment and emancipation of the south east as one of the great leaders in the region, a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius defects to APC

He urged others yet to join the movement to do so, stressing that the door of the APC is still open for everyone who wants to join them as there is no element of working in disunity under his watch and leadership in the party.

“I also want to remind the people of the remaining states, Anambra, Enugu and Abia who has decided to remain in a lone party with a lone voice to Know that this is the right time to act fast and work for the political stability, economic emancipation and rejuvenation of their states by joining APC and having direct link with the Federal government where president is the leader of the party.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Progressive Governor’s Forum and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodimma said that APC national programmes are designed to remove southeast from the point of marginalization, stressing that APC is all about equity, prosperity and for all Nigerians to have a place of pride.

He maintained that south east must have something to show for the contribution of their forefathers and that NIgeria is their common heritage where their forefathers invested and the dividends of the investment should go to their children .

In his comment, the governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Francis Nwifuru said that he has maintained the ideals of the party by carrying every citizen along and accommodating all shades of opinions in their quest to enthrone peace.

“I urge our stakeholders who have just joined us to wholeheartedly join our crusade for a new beginning and new opportunities offered by our party.

“Let me assure the new entrants that they will be fully carried along in the affairs of the Party. Our intention is that together we shall build a virile State that will be conducive for future generations

” I thank Sen Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Obinna Ogba, Arch. Edward Nkwegu and others who have decided to identify with our party.

“We have completed several kilometers of roads, offered overseas scholarship to our youths, industrialized our State by revamping our moribund industries in the State among others.

“Our international Airport has been completed while work will commence on our University of Aerospace Engineering, Onueke where our National Chairman performed the groundbreaking Ceremony a while ago.

Earlier, the former Secretary to Government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim who led all the decampees from PDP in conjunction with Senator Obinna Ogba said they have decided to join hands with governor Nwifuru in his good works to make Ebonyi state better.

The former governorship candidate of LP, Arch. Edward Nkwegu who led the decampees from Labour party eulogized governor Nwifuru for his dogged efforts to take Ebonyi to a greater heights and pledged their loyalty to his administration.

The highlight of my occasion was the formal admittance of the leaders and members of PDP, LP and APGA by the National Chairman All Progressive Congress, Dr Ganduje who gave broom, a symbol of the party.