South-East should be given chance to have more states –Okey Okoro Udo

Dr. Obey Okoro Udo is the Managing Director of VOG Global Investment Limited and VOG Global Farms. He is also the Managing Partner/Consultant of VOG Global Consults, and M’LordUdo Consult Limited. Also, he was the vice presidential candidate of the ADP during the 2023 general election. In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, Okoro Udo talks about the party and other political issues. Read on:

Is your party part of the merger plan of some political parties ahead of the 2027 election?

We don’t have plan for that.

Some people are saying that Nigerians will soon start seeing the positive effects of the President reforms. How soon?

Until we see it, we have not seen any; we have not seen the real step that he has taken to make things move. The Naira is finding its feet when there is no encouragement on production, Nigeria is finding its feet when there is no any plan to improve the small and medium enterprises to even encourage foreign direct investments into the nation as long as such things are not encouraged we are not exporting anything rather we are not just importing capital goods or importing or anything that will help in agriculture or production as long as they are not doing all those things, there is no improvement at all, it can only be the dance of sycophants.

What can say on a single six -year term for the President?

We have not seen the four years work the perpetration of evil that means if there is a corruption that would votes out within four years is now perpetrated for six years. We want a situation where people even if it is within that four years let be effectives the problems is not the elongations of years the problems is the implementation of regular policies and having a sincere leader that is credible, not one that is sponsored by the ones that want to dry Nigeria off.

What can you say on electoral process in Nigeria?

The process has always been bad we have good policy but it has always been compromised so all the promise of electronic means has failed it has been compromised even the legal structure have even bastardized the atmosphere

What can you say on electronic voting in Nigeria? Can it still work in Nigeria?

Yes of course it will work; it is working elsewhere; only the people if they are ready to work and not allow it to be compromised and also the legal structure should carry out its functions that whoever compromised will be jailed. When they are jailed and become a scapegoat will be a warning to others.

Do you see this government inclusive in its administrative policies?

We have policy over loads, it is the implementation; that is the issue, the policies are good but the implementations have always failed.

Nigeria celebrated 25 years of unbroken democracy last june12. what can you say on the gains of democracy in Nigeria?

The process has not been encouraging; we can still make a move.

What is your assessment of the President in office in the last one year?

I don’t want to conclude but he still has good policies but the implementations have failed.

Should the country return to regional government?

My suggestions is a situation where there will be a healthy competitions among all the regions where everyone will have to produce not people running to Abuja to share the cake that does not exist. A situation where regions have to produce from their natural resources which God has blessed us. God has endowed us with natural resources that can sustain the economy of Nigeria and also help other African countries, with what we are seeing, everybody is relying on national cake.

Should Nigeria revisit the 2014 National Confab?

I strongly believe that that was a total gathering of people that have the interest of Nigeria at heart and they decided that things should be put into considerations which was concord and signed and I don’t know why it was bastardized because of some people’s interest was not covered.

What can you say on the creation of more states?

There is always a ground for fairness. I believe South-East deserves extra states. They should be given a chance to have more states

What is your advice to the President on how to reform his economic policies?

Number one, he should listen to the people; they should make some amendments because so many things have changed; they should visit the confab report and see what they can gain from there.

What can you say on the hardship in Nigeria caused by the removal of fuel subsidy?

He had a good intention of removing the subsidy not because the subsidy actually existed but because people will steal Nigeria dry through subsidy, he was too fast to mention the removal either because of taking over office or over happiness of taking over office, he just mentioned it. There should have been a process; there should a process or there should have been a policy on ground. If the challenges are taken care of it will be a channel for development.

What can you say on the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

It is getting worse on daily basis; it is just coming back again. They are changing their manipulations and strategies, so, it has not reduced.

Should Nigeria collaborate with foreign mercenaries to tackle insecurity in the country?

Insecurity, it is just compromised and corruption from those that are eating from insecurity. We are the ones killing ourselves. Things can get better; the problems are not bringing outsiders; it is the problem of we knowing what we are using and correcting the wrong. I don’t think Nigeria lacks the might to tackle insecurity.

What is your idea of state police?

I am in support of state police, local government police; that is even obtainable in other developed world.

What can you say on Anti-grazing open Bill?

We should not allow the unregulated movement of herders; they should be in a place and take care of their castles instead of being problems to people.

What are you working on presently since your party did not win the last Presidential elections?

Yes, we did not win the last presidential elections but we did not lose our structures. We have our Senator representing us at the National Assembly. It is an opportunity for us to restructure to know our shortcomings and make things happen.

Tell us the crises in your party?

We don’t have any crisis.

What are your strategies to win the next elections?

I must tell you elections and politics in Nigeria are not Arithmetic; they involve some complexity; we are making sure that people register into our political parties.

How do you see the grassroots politics in Nigeria?

Grassroots can only be impacted only when developments come from those grassroots.

What can you say on Edo and Ondo States’ elections?

It is a good one to test the credibility of INEC and also allow a free flow of electoral process.

Tell us your strategies to win in Edo and Ondo States’ elections?

We are trying our best reaching out to people in the grassroots one on one campaign.

In Ondo State

I see a greater light shining through ADP in the state.

What can you say on stomach politics in Nigeria today?

That’s dangerous if you cannot give somebody a hook and then you are giving him a fish and tomorrow he will beg again, if they are giving N5,000 is just a plate of food that you will eat tomorrow; you beg again, they are not concerned about people’s welfare and developments; the politics they are playing in Nigeria is a threat to the growth of this nation.

What can you say on vote theft in Nigeria today?

It is a situation where they steal the ballot and people are arrested but you never hear about their prosecutions.

