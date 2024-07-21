South-East should be given a chance to have more states -Dr. Okoro Udo

Dr. Okey Okoro Udo is the Managing Director of VOG Global Investment Limited and VOG Global Farms. He is also the Managing Partner/Consultant of VOG Global Consults and M’LordUdo Consult Limited. Additionally, he was the vice-presidential candidate of the ADP during the 2023 general election. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, Okoro Udo discusses the party and other political issues. Read on:

Is your party part of the merger plan of some political parties ahead of the 2027 election?

We don’t have any plans for that.

Some people are saying that Nigerians will soon start seeing the positive effects of the President’s reforms. How soon?

Until we see it, we have not seen any; we have not seen the real steps he has taken to make things move. The Naira is finding its feet when there is no encouragement for production. Nigeria is finding its feet when there is no plan to improve small and medium enterprises or encourage foreign direct investments into the nation. As long as such things are not encouraged, we are not exporting anything; rather, we are not just importing capital goods or anything that will help in agriculture or production. As long as they are not doing all those things, there is no improvement at all. It can only be the dance of sycophants.

What can you say about a single six-year term for the President?

We have not seen the four years’ work. The perpetration of evil means that if there is corruption that could be voted out within four years, it is now perpetrated for six years. We want a situation where people, even within those four years, are effective. The problem is not the elongation of years; the problem is the implementation of regular policies and having a sincere leader who is credible, not one that is sponsored by those who want to drain Nigeria.

What can you say about the electoral process in Nigeria?

The process has always been bad. We have good policies, but they have always been compromised. So, all the promises of electronic means have failed. They have been compromised, and even the legal structures have bastardized the atmosphere.

What can you say about electronic voting in Nigeria? Can it still work in Nigeria?

Yes, of course, it can work; it is working elsewhere. It depends on the willingness of the people to work honestly and not allow it to be compromised. The legal structure must also function effectively, ensuring that whoever compromises the system is jailed. When offenders are jailed and made examples of, it will serve as a warning to others.

Do you see this government being inclusive in its administrative policies?

We have an overload of policies, but the issue lies in implementation. The policies are good, but their execution has always failed.

Nigeria celebrated 25 years of unbroken democracy last June 12. What can you say about the gains of democracy in Nigeria?

The process has not been encouraging, but we can still make progress.

What is your assessment of the President in office over the last year?

I don’t want to conclude prematurely, but while he has good policies, their implementation has failed.

Should the country return to regional government?

My suggestion is to create a situation where there is healthy competition among all the regions, with each region producing and not relying on Abuja to share resources that don’t exist. Each region should utilize its natural resources, which God has blessed us with. God has endowed us with resources that can sustain Nigeria’s economy and assist other African countries. However, currently, everyone is relying on a national cake that is not there.

Should Nigeria revisit the 2014 National Confab?

I strongly believe that it was a gathering of people who genuinely had Nigeria’s interests at heart. They made decisions that should be considered. The recommendations were agreed upon and signed, but I don’t understand why they were disregarded because some people’s interests were not covered.

What can you say about the creation of more states?

There is always a ground for fairness. I believe the South-East deserves extra states. They should be given a chance to have more states.

What is your advice to the President on how to reform his economic policies?

Firstly, he should listen to the people and make some amendments because many things have changed. They should revisit the confab report and see what can be gained from it.

What can you say about the hardship in Nigeria caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy?

He had good intentions in removing the subsidy, not because the subsidy itself was beneficial, but because people were exploiting it to drain Nigeria’s resources. He was too quick to announce the removal, either due to taking office or the excitement of taking over, without considering a proper process or policy. There should have been a structured approach in place. If the challenges are addressed, it could become a channel for development.

What can you say about the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

It is worsening daily; the situation is recurring. The perpetrators are continuously changing their tactics and strategies, so the problem has not diminished.

Should Nigeria collaborate with foreign mercenaries to tackle insecurity in the country?

Insecurity is compounded by corruption among those benefiting from it. We are essentially harming ourselves. Things can improve if we address our internal issues rather than relying on outsiders. I don’t think Nigeria lacks the capacity to tackle insecurity.

What is your idea of state police?

I support the establishment of state and local government police; this is common in other developed countries.

What can you say about the Anti-Grazing Open Bill?

We should not allow the unregulated movement of herders. They should have designated areas to manage their cattle instead of causing problems for others.

What are you working on presently since your party did not win the last Presidential elections?

Although we did not win the last presidential elections, we have maintained our structures. We have a senator representing us in the National Assembly. This provides us an opportunity to restructure, identify our shortcomings, and make necessary improvements.

Tell us about the crises in your party

We do not have any crises.

What are your strategies to win the next elections?

Elections and politics in Nigeria are complex, not merely arithmetic. We are focusing on ensuring that people register in our political parties.

How do you see grassroots politics in Nigeria?

Grassroots politics can only be effective if development originates from those grassroots levels.

What can you say about the Edo and Ondo States elections?

These elections are a good test of INEC’s credibility and should allow for a transparent electoral process.

Tell us your strategies to win in Edo and Ondo States’ elections

We are making efforts to reach out to people in the grassroots through one-on-one campaigns.

In Ondo State, I see a significant potential for ADP to make an impact in the state.

What can you say about stomach politics in Nigeria today?

This is dangerous. If you only provide temporary relief, such as giving someone a fish instead of teaching them to fish, they will continue to beg. Providing small amount of money, like N5,000, is just a short-term fix. This approach undermines people’s welfare and development. The politics practiced in Nigeria today threatens the nation’s growth.

What can you say about vote theft in Nigeria today?

Vote theft involves stealing ballots, and while people are arrested, there is often no follow-up on their prosecution.

