South East professionals condemn sit-at-home

Prominent sons and daughters of South East extraction have strongly condemned the Sit-at-Home order enforced by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and their security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), saying the needless action has continued to have negative effects on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

The group operating under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), said. that apart from losing lives of innocent, hardworking Igbo, businesses have continued to suffer due to the activities of the secessionists.

Specifically, they decried the killing of soldiers at a Military checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, about two weeks ago, urging the authorities to do everything within the bounds of law to apprehend the killers, their sympathisers, and bring them to deserved justice.

This was as they charged the Finnish Government, as well as the European Union (EU), to immediately activate measures that will lead to the repatriation of a fugitive, Simon Ekpa, who have continued denigrating the image and dignity of Nigeria.

The professionals conveyed their position in a statement signed on Wednesday by Prof O.C Madumere (National President); Mazi Uche Igbokwe (National Secretary), and Dr (Mrs) Chioma Maduka, (Coordinator, Women Wing).

While commending ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic actions by Operation Udo Ka, the group, which comprises intellectuals, politicians, entrepreneurs, and other prominent indigenes urged South Easterners at home and in the diaspora, to support the military, in order eliminate criminal elements terrorising the area.

The statement reads: “South East Professionals condemn in totality the mindless Sit-at-Home order declared and enforced by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their militant arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“We regret to state that this development has continued to have negative effect on the socio-economic and political lives of South East indigenes and residents, who suffer losses each time the aberration happens.

“As a people, we are known to be peaceful and hospitable, considering our entrepreneurial spirit, which makes us accommodating in every respect.

“It is noteworthy that whatever IPOB members are agitating for may have lost it’s steam and essence, against the backdrop of the fact that their brothers and sisters are the ones at the receiving end of their activities.

“Also deserving of our loud condemnation, is the recent attack on troops at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, resulting in the death of at least five soldiers, whose only “sin” was the protection of lives and property of indigenes.

“As a result of this dastardly act, and others across our states, we declare total support for Operation Udo Ka, and urge the Military to ensure that the enemies of South East are smoked out from wherever they may be hiding, and dealt with appropriately.

“We also use this opportunity to appeal to the Government of Finland, and the European Union (EU), to repatriate the fugitive Ekpa, who has continued to instigate violence from his hiding place, while disparaging the Nigerian State”.

Meanwhile, the CSEPNND has tasked political authorities in the zone, especially governors, federal, and state lawmakers, and Ministers, on the compelling need to support the military in its quest to restore peace and order across the South East geo-political entity.

The group also passed a vote of confidence in the Military High Command, led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa.

The statement concluded thus: “We are, by this statement, challenging our political office holders, especially Governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, Ministers, and House of Assembly members, to show more commitment to the fight against insecurity, by providing funds and equipment to the military, and other security agencies operating in our land.

“There is the urgent need for South East states to set up internal security platforms, to complement the efforts of the military and other security agencies.

“We will not conclude without commending the untiring efforts made by the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Hassan, to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty against violation”.

