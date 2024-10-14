South East in total darkness as grid collapses

The entire South East in total darkness as the Nigeria’s national electricity grid suffered a total collapse around 6:48 PM, on Monday, October 14, 2024, causing the country’s power generation to drop to 0MW.

Daily Champion gathered that limited supply has since been restored, with Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) receiving 30MW and Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) getting 20MW.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have both confirmed the grid failure.

In a statement, Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, disclosed that the collapse has resulted in widespread outages across the company’s network, impacting customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.

Ezeh further explained that all EEDC’s interface stations with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are currently without supply, and the company is on standby for updates from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo regarding the cause of the collapse and restoration efforts.

Similarly, EKEDC confirmed the incident, noting that the grid collapse led to a loss of power supply across its network.

The company assured customers that it is actively working with relevant partners to ensure a quick resolution and will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

As of the time of filing this report, TCN has yet to release an official statement on the cause of the grid collapse.

The outage has left millions of Nigerians in darkness, with no electricity distributed to Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola DisCos.

However, the grid has partially recovered, with AEDC and BEDC being the first to receive power, totaling 50MW.

Efforts are ongoing to restore full supply to the remaining distribution companies and bring normalcy to the national power network.