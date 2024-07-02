South East Govs to meet Tinubu over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Governors under the aegis of the South East Governors’ Forum on Tuesday resolved to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Uzodinma of Imo state and chairman of the forum, disclosed this at the end of a meeting of the five governors from the zone held in Enugu on Tuesday.

The governors in attendance were Uzodinma of Imo, Alex Otti of Abia, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Dr.Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Uzodimma said the delegation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Nnaemeka Achebe, and the Obi of Onitsha paid a solidarity visit to the forum.

He added that the forum has resolved to meet with the federal government to discuss the “pressing issues” in the South East zone.

“The forum commiserated with the government and people of Abia state, Ebonyi state, Imo state, South East Nigeria, and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family on the demise of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu,” the Imo governor stated.

According to him, “The forum received the delegation of the former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, Obi of Onitsha, who came on a solidarity visit to the forum.

“The forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South-east security and economic summit held in Owerri on the 28th of September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration and affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed.

“The forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing issues concerning the South-east region.

“The forum also resolved to interface with the federal government to secure the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.”