South East Govs name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

South East Governors have agreed to name the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, announced this on Tuesday.

He said the second Niger Bridge will now be called Buhari Bridge.

Ahmad tweeted: “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as MUHAMMADU BUHARI SECOND NIGER BRIDGE.”

“The MUHAMMADU BUHARI BRIDGE is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. #PMBLegacy.”

Seconding the announcement, Special Assistant to Buhari on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi tweeted: “Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the MUHAMMADU BUHARI SECOND NIGER BRIDGE.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng