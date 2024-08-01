Champion Newspapers Limited
South East Govs’ Forum mourns Iwuanyanwu

News
From L-R; Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the South East Summit on Security and Economy held at Landmark Event Centre, Owerri
19
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri

South East Governors’ Forum has expressed deep pain over the unfortunate demise,  of the  President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, , Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

 

In an  official  statement signed by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum, and Governor of  Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, the  forum said, ”  the entire region had been thrown into deep mourning by the sudden passing of Chief Iwuanyanwu.”

 

The forum’s  statement read in full: “Chief Iwuanyanwu was an outstanding national leader who served Nigeria meritoriously in various capabilities over the years.

 

“He was a bold, fearless and courageous defender of the truth; an unapologetic protector of the unity, peace and indivisibility of Nigeria.

 

“The South East, Ndigbo, and indeed Nigeria at large, have lost a rare statesman, a dependable patriot, a philanthropist, an astute manager of human and material resources, a champion of justice, equity, fairness and inclusiveness, a resourceful business leader and entrepreneur who created jobs and employment for thousands of Nigerians.

 

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased on this monumental loss, and pray God Almighty to grant Chief Iwuanyanwu’s gentle soul a peaceful repose.”

 

