South-East Govs Forum DG urges residents to patronize Enugu UK Visa Centre for low-cost, improved-efficiency

…commends Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership in facilitating centre

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Director General of the Southeast Governors Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife has called on the people and residents of the Southeast zone to see the UK Visa Processing Centre in Enugu as a huge opportunity to apply and process their visas, saying it’s a low-cost, time and efficient one-stop window.

Senator Ekwunife, while commending the Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah over his visionary leadership in identifying the gap and need of the people by facilitating the centre, said the facility would enhance travel opportunities for those living in the region and eliminate the arduous task of travelling hundreds of miles for visa applications.

In a press statement personally signed by the DG, she described the UK Visa Processing Centre as a milestone and crucial resource which the people stand to benefit from its immense potentials.

“I can confidently attest to the centre’s exceptional efficiency, professionalism, and user-friendliness which set a new benchmark for visa application processing in the region,” the statement reads in part.

According to her, the visa processing centre offers residents across the five states and its environment, reduced travel costs and times, faster processing times for visa applications, convenience and ease of application, and also contributes to the economic and social growth of the region.

“This centre is a vital resource that has been strategically placed in our region to cater to the visa application needs of Southeast indigenes and residents. By patronizing this facility, we can bid farewell to the stress and inconvenience of travelling to distant locations for visa applications.

“The UK Visa Processing Centre in Enugu offers a convenient, efficient and streamlined process that saves time, energy and resources,” the statement added.

The Senator also lauded Mbah for showing exemplary leadership by personally visiting the visa centre where he renewed his visa in 2023, stressing that the governor’s sterling and unwavering dedication initiated the visa centre for the region.

The visa centre, which is situated at Omedel Hotel, Link Road, off Paskan Jakes Bus stop, Independence Layout, boosts of creating jobs, stimulating local businesses and increased economy activity in the region.