Soname To Sponsor Nine Beyond Limits, NNL Champions To Europe Next Year

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

ABEOKUTA – Otunba Kunle Soname, Chairman of Remo Stars Football Club and Beyond Limits Academy of Ikenne-Remo in Ogun State has assured that, not less than nine of the triumphant NNL Champions, Beyond Limits Soccer Academy would secure a permanent move to Europe next season.

Soname disclosed this on Thursday at an award reception for young boys held at the Remo Stars sports complex, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun state.

According to him, nine of the triumphant NNL Champions who got promoted to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have automatically secured a permanent move to Europe to continue their football career.

Soname who failed to disclose names of the players expressed delight in the young lads progression from the amateur League to the elite division of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He emphasized that, the club management is developing a football culture that is sustainable with their academic prowess.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the young boys in the last three years, Soname noted that four of the players were invited into U-16 National team last year.

He added that, additional four players have been invited again for the U-16 National team, while three of the current players have been called up to the U-17 national team.

He, therefore, splashed the sum of N22 million naira on the young boys, coaching crew and other management staff of Beyond Limits Football Academy.

Ex-Super Eagles players who graced the colourful award ceremony include, Seyi Olofinjana, Victor Ikpeba, and Oghenekaro Etebo were on ground to motivate the players.