Son smashes mother’s head for money ritual in Ibadan

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Scores of residents of Eleso, Ibadan community in Ido Local Government of Oyo state yesterday apprehended a middle aged man , Sodiq Taoreed Rofiu for allegedly breaking the head of his mother in an attempt to kill and use her for money ritual.

Items recovered at the scene of the incident are a small wooden box with white clothe , a sharp cutlass and a club .

The residents have since handed the suspect to law enforcement agents for investigation.

When this reporter visited the Omi Adio Police Station and Amotekun office at Eleso, it was gathered that the suspect is still in the custody of the Amotekun who initially arrested him while escaping into the bush.

At the Omi Adio Police station, it was discovered that the mother of the suspect was admitted at Emiloju Hospital where she was receiving medical attention.

When visited at the hospital, an elder sister of Sodiq attending to the victim, who introduced herself as Elizabeth, however added a new twist to the alleged money ritual by stating that the suspect had a history of mental illness.

She narrated during an interview with this reporter in the presence of a Police officer (IPO), how Sodiq suffered and treatment for mental illness some ten years ago , denying that the suspect intended to use their mother for money ritual.

But members of Landlord Association and residents of the area who rescued the victim from the scene disagreed with Elizabeth , saying that the suspect and members of the family are conspiring with the suspect to divert attention of the security agents .

Besides, the residents while inspecting the scene of the incident alleged that they discovered a place where the victim was digging a supposed grave for purpose of burying the mother after the ritual behind his house.

Infact, the landlords threatened to exile the Sodiq from the area , stating that such a questionable personality would not be accommodated , citing frequent cases of money ritual in the area.

Speaking on the matter, one of the top members of Landlord Association, who simply introduce himself as Yemisi said it has been discussed and a decision taken that the suspect will be expelled from the community for security reasons.

The suspect , a father of four children had before the day of the incident organized a prayer with some Alfas , Muslim clerics where he was said to have slaughtered a ram used for the prayer.

According to the residents of the area, the purpose of the prayer remained unknown .

Sodiq , commercial driver had took to his heels after neighbours forced the door open to rescue the victim who was bleeding and in coma .

The suspect , it was learnt had invited his mother who lived at Omi – Adio by the son to be part of the prayer without knowing the intention of her son.

Unknown to the mother , her son locked the door, and attacked her with club after luring the wife and children out of the house.