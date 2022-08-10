Something drastic must be done to eradicate corruption, Masari talks tough

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State yesterday vowed to sanction public officers found to be corrupt under his watch.

This is even as he pledged to discipline those found incompetent or indolent in the discharge of their duties and has remained a stain in the state’s governance.

The governor stated this in Katsina during the first anniversary of the Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KTSCHMA) and distribution of some facilities and operational vehicles some health clinics across the state.

Masari said having given public officers the resources for their jobs, those failing to live up to expectations should blame themselves for the consequences.

“I want you to do the right thing, if you fail to do that, I can do the right thing for you,” he warned.

The governor, in a response to the concerns of the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Dr. Hussaini Hamisu Yanduna, over alleged misappropriation of funds given under the healthcare scheme to some public health facilities, misplacement of priority by some facilities in utilizing the resources and harassment of patients (enrollees) by some healthcare providers, also gave a stern warning to the culprits.

He said: “Certainly, I have received the reports, especially that of Funtua General Hospital. Something has to be done and it must be done.”

Msari explained that the state’s contributory healthcare initiative was meant to significantly reduce healthcare expenditure of the people of the state.

According to him, the baseline survey conducted by the agency showed that an average civil servant in the state that spent between 35% to 45% of his income on healthcare before the establishment of the scheme currently spent less than 3% of his income on healthcare.

“To date, about 293,008 beneficiaries enrolled into formal sector programme with 40, 820 vulnerable population that are covered. Consequently, therefore, we are here to celebrated the success story of the agency,” said Masari.

The state commissioner for health, Engr. Yakubu Nuhu Danja, in his keynote address, said: “Huge investment has been made by the present administration towards the realization of Universal Health Coverage.

Listing the accomplishments of the Masari administration in the health sector, the commissioner highlighted the establishment of agency and the Katsina State Drugs and Medical Supply Agency (DMSA), the upgrading and renovations of health facilities, achievement of Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCOUR), sustaining free Medicare and dialysis, recruitment of over 1,000 healthcare workers, sponsorship of training and restraining of medical and health care workers among others.