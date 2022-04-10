Some faceless persons working to create fear in Anambra – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said that some faceless people were working to use social media to create fear in the state.

Soludo stated this on his verified Facebook account on Saturday evening, in a message he titled – ‘I read you.’

The governor in the post described social media as a critical infrastructure, which no serious leader should take lightly, saying that he spends considerable time to read “the good, the bad and, if you like, the ugly on this space”.

He, however, frowned that some people were using it negatively to invite fear in Anambra State, but advised them to rather pursue peace, and to start such with their keypads and what they post on social media.

“I have also observed the efforts by a few faceless persons who proliferate uncanny information with the intent to spread fear, disinform and distort the minds of uncritical readers. I call them “mind bugs”, and would like to propose to our people with some sort of strong following, to step into the gap to begin the process of “debugging” by standing up boldly to dispel shared ignorance.

“What we consume online is of immense consequence to how we carry on with life on the physical space. There is a lot to leverage on this space, a lot to learn and much more to create from the depth of our limitless minds.

“Whatever be the case, I have found more reasons to deepen my engagements here. Soon, the feedback would become more instant,” the governor assured.

