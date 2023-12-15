Somalian Ambassador To Wike : Help Make Nigeria Our Second Home

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Somalian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Jamal Mohammed Barrow on Thursday pleaded with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to help and make Nigeria, Somalians second home.

The Ambassador who paid the Minister a courtesy call in Abuja, said that for the past three years, his country has struggled to get land allocation in Abuja for it’s Chancery building, but the effort was truncated by the interruption of the general elections.

narrating a long line of historical affiliations between the two countries, Barrow said that Somalians look up to Nigeria as a big role model.

He equally noted that his country had started recovering from the devastating effects of arms conflict and would like to deepen its cooperation with Nigeria.

The Ambassador said, ” We want you to assist us in creating a corporation Between the two capital cities, as you know there is a long history of friendship between Somalia and Nigeria, they have been friends.

” The second thing is that for the past three years, we have been trying to get Chancery land I’m Abuja. Unfortunately, we have gone through all the processes, the file was in the Minister’s table for approval, but we couldn’t get it. So we are asking that you approve the Chancery land , we want Nigeria to be our second home”.

In his response, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike assured that he was going to immediately look into the land application file and grant the required Ministerial approval.

In his words: “We are here to make things comfortable for our guests. Whatever you think that FCT will do, do not hesitate to let us know. We are always willing to cooperate with our guests, particularly foreign missions”,

“We will immediately call for the file so that you can have your parcel of land to be able to build your own chancery. I can assure you that after this discussion, I will call for the file so that you can have it approved and start building your Chancery”.