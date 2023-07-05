Solutions to challenges of distribution of electricity in Nigeria by Engr. Olabode

CHINYERE IKEANYI



Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr. Olalekan Olabode, has highlighted some of the hindrances and solutions to efficient distribution of electricity in Nigeria.

Speaking during the Power and Water Exhibition and Conference on Exploring the Digital Energy Landscape held at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island Lagos on Tuesday, Engr. Olabode stated that Insufficient generation: Liquidity: Lack of obedience to environmental laws: Lack of obedience to environmental laws: Lack of transparency; Lack of synergy; Cost reflective tariff; and unpredictable policy framework were some of the hindrances in no particular order to efficient distribution of electricity in Nigeria.

Others, according to him, are: Reluctance of banks to extend facilities; inadequate manpower; poor remuneration; availability of spares; diversification of sources; strong regulation; obsolete equipment; and Carrot and stick.

Engr. Olabode said the recently signed electricity law could work “if there is political will across all levels of government to invest in the power sector”.

He said the afore-mentioned measures could be taken to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply to consumers, considering the frequent power outages experienced in Nigeria.

He also said distribution of electricity was the final stage of delivery of quality, reliable and efficient electric power (electricity) from the generation and wheeled through the transmission to the distribution for the satisfaction of esteemed customers.

However, he stated that the distribution companies in Nigeria could address the issue of high technical and commercial losses in the electricity distribution network by maintaining standard materials, equipment and installations; avoiding overloading and over extension; adopting HVDS (high voltage distribution system) to improve voltage variation etc; adequate maintenance and reducing turnaround time for fault clearing; deliberately using equipment and materials with low internal losses; and Load balancing.

According to him, the commercial losses could be addressed by distribution companies by legislating against theft and ensure prudent enforcement, name and shame; adequate metering with smart meters; checkmating meter installers; and proper energy accounting.

Olabode further stated that distribution companies could promote energy efficiency and encourage consumer behaviour change to reduce overall electricity consumption through use of prepaid; promote using of low energy saving materials and appliances; continuous engagement and education of customers; investing in low energy devices and promoting power factor improvement by penalizing over use of inductive load. Reintroduce kVA charges.

He identified legislation, enforcement, name and shame; disconnection and heavy penalty; and making energy thieves recognized through central data system that affects their banking, use of social facilities, enrollment of wards in schools etc, as steps that could be taken to address the issue of illegal connections and electricity theft in the distribution network.

On how distribution companies could improve customer service and engagement to enhance customer satisfaction and address grievances effectively, NIEEE Chapter Chairman said these could be done through: Resolution of complaints to be a major KPI with heavy fines on infraction; Awareness, engagements, education; improved corporate social responsibility programmes; deliberate fora for feedbacks; trained customer care staff with good carrot and stick; well-articulated in company objectives and must for KPI for every staff with reasonable weight; and deliberate policy.

Engr. Olabode then submitted: “Solving distribution challenges in Nigeria is pivotal for advancing economic growth, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and encouraging investment in the country. Implementing the aforementioned solutions will build a robust and efficient distribution network and will open up the full potential of Nigeria’s economy”.

