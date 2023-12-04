Soludo, wife attend thanksgiving service, calls on citizens to prioritize service to the poor

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has called on all citizens of the state to join his administration to continue to render selfless service to the poor and forgotten people in Anambra State.

Addressing a huge audience at the Harvest and Thanksgiving of Our Saviour’s Church, the Governor spoke candidly about the plight of those who live in poverty, and urged everyone to do their part to help.

The Governor said that there are still thousands of families who struggle to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads, saying that it was the right time to rise up and focus on the most important issue, by coming together as a community to lend a hand to those in need.

The governor highlighted some policies of his government targeted at the poor including free basic education, free antenatal and delivery services, adding that Anambra is as strong as the most vulnerable citizens, and commended Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, for the sermon of the day which points to many philosophies of his government.

Speaking on the forthcoming burial of his later father, the Governor emphasized that Pa Soludo will be given a modest and decent burial, devoid of anything that will contravene the state burial law, wondering why people concentrate attention on things that don’t matter, instead of channeling those resources to their poor neighbours.

Speaking earlier in a sermon, Dr. Ikpeazu who is the General Overseer of Our Saviour’s Church admonished that the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it, pointing out that when believers give thanks, they offer God praise and acknowledge that He is responsible for their lives.

While stressing that the church entered a covenant with God that any Governor that worships with them, would be prayed for, during every of their sunday service, he assured that the church will unrelentingly pray for Governor Soludo and his government to succeed.

He called on christians not to allow false preachers intimidate and terrorize them, but continue to serve God, show gratitude in humility; both by the superiors and subordinates.

The Governor’s Wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo accompanied the Governor to the occasion.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, National Chairman of APGA, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, among others, attended the service which featured presentation of offertory by different groups and individuals, including the state government.