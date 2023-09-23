Soludo warns public to be cautious of scammers parading as palliative givers

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Government of Anambra State has warned members of the public to be cautious of scammers masquerading as palliative givers.

Handing out this warning in a statement titled, Govt Disowns Scam Message Claiming FG 5B Naira Anambra State Subsidy Palliative.”, the Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Christian Aburime described the claims of the scammers as deceptive and malicious.

He said that any legitimate palliative programme initiated by the Federal Government for the people of Anambra State, in addition to the one announced recently by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo will be announced through official channels

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been called to the circulation of a fraudulent message titled “WELCOME TO FG 5BN NAIRA ANAMBRA STATE SUBSIDY PALLIATIVE”.

“This deceptive message falsely claims to be issued by the Anambra State Ministry of Finance, and it purports to offer financial relief to the people of Anambra State from the Federal Government.

“We hereby categorically state that the message is a malicious scam, and it has absolutely no association with the Anambra State Government or any of its agencies.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this criminal attempt to exploit the hopes and needs of our citizens under the guise of offering “subsidy palliative”.

“The state government urges Ndi Anambra to exercise extreme caution and refrain from opening the provided link or entering any personal information as requested by the scam message. This scam is designed to steal sensitive data and compromise the security of individuals.

“It is crucial to note that any legitimate palliative programme initiated by the Federal Government for the people of Anambra State, in addition to the one announced recently by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, will be announced through official channels.”

While noting that the Anambra State Government is committed to transparency, he said govt will ensure that any such disbursement is communicated through its verified platforms and trusted news outlets.

The statement further read, “As the State government remains dedicated to the utmost welfare of Ndi Anambra during these challenging times, we implore all citizens to remain vigilant, disregard and report any suspicious messages or activities to the appropriate authorities.”