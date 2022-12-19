Soludo visits Obiano, commends his legacy projects, asks for his counsel, partnership

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Sunday hailed his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano for the legacy projects he put in place while in office as Governor of the state.

The Governor made the remark when he paid a courtesy visit to the former Obiano at his country home in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

Soludo noted that Obiano was instrumental to building the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA to its present pedestal.

He called for the sustenance of the political umbrella as the third biggest political party in the country, even as he reiterated that Anambra government is APGA.

The Governor added, “I feel at home visiting Chief Obiano.

“Just like I said when we met, a week today is Christmas. Today is the 18th and yesterday was the 17th which marks exactly my nine months in office.

“You have been away for a while and we spoke when you were in Lagos.

“This is the season of yuletide and we have come to pay you a courtesy call, to say Merry Christmas to you. Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra.

“APGA is going into the election and the APGA flag will keep flying.”

While saying that they came to felicitate with the ex governor, he said, “this is the way we would like it to be. I didn’t tell my entourage where I was going initially. I selected a few of them which of course you are familiar with.

“You led Anambra for 8 years which isn’t 8 days. We have been in office for just 9 months. Anambra and Nigeria needs your wealth of knowledge and experience.

“I will be counting on you and wish we had a collage of former governors to guide the incumbents especially for those from APGA,

“We are counting on your wise counsel and partnership because we deeply appreciate you.”

Speaking on the Senatorial ambition of former Governor Obiano’s wife, Governor Soludo assured her of his unalloyed support.

“APGA has to win everywhere. The first election is in February and the second is in March. We will reconstitute again to give Anambara dividends of democracy because we are progressives.

“I was at the Anambra Airport and sincerely appreciated Chief Obiano for the construction of the edifice. Flying from Anambra to other states is now possible. Indeed, this is a legacy under APGA Government.”

He assured that despite all the constraints, his government will make Anambra a shining light, saying that it is the light of the nation.

Earlier in his speech, Chief Obiano solicited support for Governor Soludo’s administration, saying that development can only happen with collective efforts.

While calling on the people to trust and believe in Soludo, he also urged them to always offer their advice to him, noting that “nobody is perfect.”