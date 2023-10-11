Soludo: Transforming Justice Dispensation With Technological Innovation In Anambra State

The journey to transform Anambra State, as envisioned by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, into a livable and prosperous smart megacity continues in full throttle.

As there cannot be a progressive society without an efficient, proper dispensation of justice, the Soludo administration has been intentional about implementing crucial judicial reforms.

Thus, in the quest to further ensure an ideal state of security, law and order as one of the key 5 policy pillars for transforming Anambra State, Governor Soludo is leveraging technological innovations in Justice dispensation in Anambra State through the Ministry of Justice with Prof. (Mrs) Sylva Chika Ifemeje as Attorney General and Justice Commissioner

Universally, technology-enabled justice reforms in modern governance refer to the integration of advanced technologies to improve and streamline various aspects of the legal system. These reforms aim to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and fairness of justice delivery.

In modern era, technology has extensively revolutionised the legal field, making it more efficient, accessible, and transparent. So, embracing these technological advancements is crucial for a modern justice system that effectively serves the needs of society.

It is in view of the foregoing that Governor Soludo has made remarkable strides in fulfilling his manifesto promise to ensure the swift dispensation of justice for the people of Anambra in the Justice Sector. A significant achievement in this endeavour has been the implementation of Virtual Court Hearing Facilities for criminal cases.

Previously, only 10 out of the 20 courtrooms in Anambra State were equipped with such technology, but under Governor Soludo’s administration, every courtroom now boasts these cutting-edge facilities. To complement this technological upgrade, laptops have been provided to the esteemed Judges, streamlining the process and ensuring seamless proceedings.

Moreover, state-of-the-art internet enabling devices have been supplied to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity. This comprehensive integration of virtual hearing capabilities extends beyond the courtrooms to include all four correctional centres in Anambra State, which have also received alternative power supply sources for uninterrupted operation.

In addition to the core technology, a suite of auxiliary equipment has been installed, including high-quality televisions, robust public address systems, advanced web cameras, and top-tier video conferencing software.

These enhancements signify a significant leap forward in advancing the criminal justice system in Anambra State, markedly reducing delays in proceedings. No longer will cases be held up due to logistical challenges in transporting defendants from the correctional centres to the Courts, or from the Courts to the correctional centres. In the long term, Governor Soludo’s unwavering commitment to expediting justice is exemplified by these transformative measures.

The seamless integration of virtual court hearing facilities is poised to revolutionise the justice system, ensuring timely and efficient resolution of criminal cases for the benefit of all Ndi Anambra, while enabling the journey to a livable, prosperous homeland.