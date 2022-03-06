Soludo to politicians, governance is not for eating, says, there’s work to be done 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo has dismissed the idea by politicians that campaigning and winning election is work while governance is for eating.

He said that such mindset was the reason why some people criticized the number of people that was engaged as transition committee members after they had worked hard to win the election.

Soludo who stated this over the weekend while receiving a comprehensive report from the Dr Oby Ezekwesili-led transition committee, which is a blueprint/roadmap of the incoming administration.

He stressed that the process of attaining power is just 5 percent of the work, while the real work begins after the swearing-in.

“Let me assure you, everybody has a role to play, there is a lot of work to be done and you must all gear up. There is work to be done and there is war to be fought. We will be calling our people to reestablish the social background between the people, and the government.

“I said the last time that people who had (revenue) window will no longer thrive with it, and it became news everywhere. We have to use the money to build the state, roads, water, light, decongest traffic and others.

“Pipe borne water was running in my village long ago when I was a boy, that was over 50 years ago, but not anymore. We have to bring all of those back, and we need government revenue to do that. That is why I say there is work and there is war.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time we are having a transition committee since 1999. What we have always had is a hand over team. For the first time, we have a collaborative team of both the hand-over and the transition committee, covering the governor (outgoing) and the incoming.

“I got feedback about how tirelessly all of you worked, and it shows that this moment is Anambra’s moment and you are all ready to serve Anambra people. I heard madam chairman (Ezekwesili) saying that after the swearing in, your job would be over, but I want to say to you that the work you have done is just five percent. 95 per cent is after the swearing in, and I will speak to madam chairman to see if this committee can transit into my advisory body.

“All of you who are here, if you devote just five minutes to think up ideas that we can implement, then Anambra will be great. We have brains in Nigeria and we have brains in Anambra too, and we have decided to use the brains we have in Anambra”, the former Central Bank Governor stated.

Speaking on the number of applicants seeking to work in his government, Soludo said that about 1,100 persons applied to be commissioner in his government, but pointed out that the state had less than 20 ministries.

While expressing happiness at the level of enthusiasm of the people to serve, he noted that not all persons will serve at the same time, adding that he is more thrilled by those who applied to be volunteers, to work without remuneration, but to contribute their ideas to the betterment of the state.

The incoming Governor called on Anambra people to gear up, saying that there is work to be done, immediately after his swearing in on March, 17.

Earlier, the Trabsition Committee chairman, Ezekwesili presented the committee’s report to Soludo, stating her optimism that Anambra will be great again under the governor elect.