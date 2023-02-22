Soludo threatens contractor with project termination over snail speed work pace 

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has expressed disappointment at the extreme slow pace of work by the contractor handling the construction of the 2.17 kilometer single carriage Niger Bridge Head-Sokoto road junction in the commercial city of Onitsha.

He regretted that the project which included the channelization of Nwangene Stream to River Niger, Onitsha and handled by Tec Engineering Nigeria LTD was still at the 0.5 percent stage.

Soludo who visited the 2.17 kilometer project site on Tuesday said that the road ought to have gone as far as between 10 percent and 12 percent complete, having been on the project for two months.

He revealed that before being awarded, the work duration of the project was put at twelve months.

The Governor advised the contractor to speed up the work or be ready to face termination of his contract.

While reiterating that the quality of the roads to be constructed by his government will be unparalleled, he said, “The quality of the roads we are constructing is unparalleled. It will have a stone base, with cement stabilization, and layers of asphalt with a 20-year guarantee.

“The people must play their part if Onitsha is to rise up and regain its glory. A programme to clean up our drainages is starting now. We want Anambra to be the nation’s cleanest state.

“We are planning a system to start picking up waste from house to house.”

While pointing out that embarking on the project is a fulfilment of his campaign promises, Soludo recalled that Onitsha was originally planned and developed by the white people with good drainage systems.

The governor lamented that the city appear to have lost its glory, even as he gave assurance that Onitsha will regain its pride of place.

The governor however expressed gratitude to the residents of Onitsha for electing him as Governor at the last gubernatorial election.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Transition Committee Chairman for Onitsha South, Engr. Ogochukwu Ekwueme, said he first noticed the poor condition of the road when he was in primary school, adding that God’s providence made it possible that the road will be repaired during the present administration.

On his part, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, an indigene of Onitsha noted that the Governor had pledged to bring Onitsha back to its former glory and urged the people to continue in their support for him and all APGA candidates vying for elective posts in the forthcoming elections.