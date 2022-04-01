Soludo tasks FG: Nip the worsening insecurity in Nigeria in the bud

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has called on the federal government to nip the worsening insecurity in the country in the bud, saying that it has made the nation insecure and vulnerable to extreme violent attacks by bandits and terrorists.

He tasked the Federal Government on the need to up the ante so as to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

Soludo who made the call in a statement by the head of his media team, Joe Anatune regretted the death of a promising young dentist, Dr Megafu Nwando who lost her life with other Nigerians in the deadly Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack by bandits on Monday.

He described her death as painful saying, “Dr Megafu lost her life from injuries she sustained from gunshots when the Abuja-Kaduna bound train she was travelling in was attacked by bandits in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

“A talented and skilled dentist, Megafu was born in Umuase village, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Meanwhile, the Governor in the early hours of Thursday visited the scene of killing and arson attack in Nnewi South Local Government headquarters, where a security man on night duty was killed while some infrastructures were damaged.

The damaged infrastructures include, Education Office, Works Department and the Tradutional Rulers building within the premises.

Soludo while condemning the act described it as mindless and very unfortunate.

He gave assurance that such acts of criminalities would not continue as he called on security agencues to go after the criminals and fish them out to face the law of the land.

The governor regretted that the resources meant for deployment in reconstructing the burnt buildings would have been better utilised to provide essential needs and infrastructure that will benefit the people.

He urged Anambra people not to despair, promising that the state would rise again, adding, “No amount of repression can prevail or thwart effirts of the government to build a strong and safe Anambra State.”