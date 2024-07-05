Soludo swears in 21 TC Chairmen, regrets paucity of funds against huge responsibilities

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sworn in the newly appointed Transition Committee Chairmen(TCC) to head twenty one local government areas in the state.

Performing the function at the state Govt House in Agu-Awka, the governor regretted paucity of funds and the humongous responsibilities the appointees are expected to shoulder.

He said, “You’ve now taken your oath of office and oath of allegiance, take the two oaths seriously.

“This is a call to service, a call to do something beyond yourself. Know that you are now being called upon to serve public purpose.

“Our mantra is doing more with less. You are called upon in very challenging times where you have humongous responsibility but with minimal resources, joined to the fact that the purchasing power has gone done.

“We are very deliberate to have a local government devoted to service delivery to the grassroot. Of course, there are legacy issues, including backlog of pension arrears. We have been systematically clearing all of these, and we will keep on clearing it.

“I must reiterate that everyone who has retired since I assumed office, have received their gratuities.”

While wondering why people usually misinterpret what public office is all about, Soludo expressed his administration’s resolve to ensure that every penny is deployed to serve Anambra people.

The Gov further pointed out that new teachers are coming onboard, saying,

“Our major emphasis is on transparency and accountability. The whole purpose is for you to do something greater that self. This position is not about titles.

“Here at the state level, we play down on the titles because these titles can become quite distracting. I am not interested in phantom titles. If you tell me your title, I’ll ask about what you accomplished with your title.

I’m glad that I took pains to interview each of you. Having done so, I’ve absolute confidence that you have what it takes to put your local government on the map. It is now for you to show it.

“There will be a retreat in the coming days. It’ll give you the opportunity to reflect on what the job is all about. For me and ndị Anambra, our expectations are very high.

“You may have heard about our Public-Private-Community-Partnership, PPCP model. We enjoin all of you to deploy it in your respective local government areas.”

Explaining the logic behind pulling of resources together, Soludo observed that new teachers are coming on board, saying that if the resources are not pulled together, that most local governments will not be able to pay salaries.

Introducing the new Chairmen, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne extolled the Governor for his novel approach to running the local government system.

He said, Thank you for what you are doing in the local government system in Anambra state.

“Mr. Governor, the in-coming TC Chairmen have gone through thorough screening and have been found worthy!

“I see courageous chairmen, I see determined and bold Chairmen.

“They are ready to implement the manifesto, to deliver on the mandate.

Giving vote of thanks on behalf of the TC Chairmen, the TC Chairman, Aguata Council Area, Dr. Chibueze Oforbuike said that the process they passed through adhered to democratic principle and promised to make the Governor and ndị Anambra proud.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, accompanied the Governor to the event which was attended by Secretary To the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye, among others