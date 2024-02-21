Soludo sustainably preserving Anambra’s environment for a healthier state

By Christian ABURIME

In his quest for a thriving and harmonious homeland, the illustrious stewardship of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has left an indelible mark on the landscape of progress and development within the past 22 months.

At the forefront of the administration’s multifaceted agenda lies an untiring commitment to the core pillars of security, law and order, infrastructure and economic transformation, human capital development, governance reforms, and the creation of a sustainable environment.

These are the foundational principles which formed the bedrock upon which Anambra’s prosperity is being meticulously built by Governor Soludo.

In the realm of environmental sustainability, the Soludo administration has embarked on a transformative journey to craft a future defined by clean, green, and meticulously planned communities, markets, and cities.

The canvas of the state is being painted with the strokes of conscientious policies and actionable initiatives. A pioneering feat in this endeavour is the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive Waste Management and Environmental Sustainability Plan.

This visionary initiative is poised to elevate Anambra into the esteemed status of the nation’s cleanest and greenest state, a testimony to the administration’s commitment to ecological excellence.

In the battle against the perennial threat of flooding, urban centres are witnessing the ongoing de-silting of drainage systems. This strategic move not only safeguards against the destructive forces of flooding but also ensures the longevity of vital road infrastructure, enhancing the overall resilience of the state.

The administration’s foresight extends to the proactive control of erosion, manifesting in the creation of purpose-built pits designed to collect runoff water. This innovative approach not only addresses the immediate challenges posed by erosion but also lays the groundwork for a sustainable and ecologically conscious future.

An ambitious tree planting campaign has taken root in major cities and towns, including Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi, with the goal of introducing a staggering one million new trees. This initiative transcends mere numbers; it seeks to cultivate a culture of tree planting, fostering a collective responsibility towards the environment.

The indomitable spirit of Anambra was tested during the monumental flood crisis of 2022, which submerged half of the state’s land area for weeks. In the face of adversity, the Soludo administration not only managed but emerged triumphant, navigating the crisis with resilience and fortitude, safeguarding lives, livelihoods, assets, and public infrastructure.

As a further proof of the administration’s commitment to lasting change, the finishing touches are being applied to the Environmental Sustainability Bill. This legislative cornerstone will further fortify Anambra’s trajectory towards a future where ecological balance and sustainable practices are not mere aspirations but integral components of governance.

In the symphony of progress orchestrated by Governor Soludo, the crescendo of sustainable development reverberates across the hills and valleys of Anambra.

Each initiative, from waste management to flood resilience, stands as a tribute to a vision where prosperity harmonizes with environmental stewardship, creating a legacy that will endure the test of time.