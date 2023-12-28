Soludo signs 2024 Budget into law, assures of transformational development in Anambra 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has signed the 2024 Appropriation Budget (Bill) into law.

The budget which totals N410,132,225,272, was signed one month after it was presented before the Anambra State House of Assembly, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

According to Governor Soludo the budget which is termed “Changing Gears: The Transformation Agenda Begins” is aimed at beginning the transformation agenda and implementation of a new master plan to change Anambra into a liveable and prosperous homeland.

The signing ceremony took place at the Governor’s Lodge and it was witnessed by several dignitaries, including Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Hon Ejike Okechukwu, among others.

Soludo stressed that his administration was commited to implementing the budget, using the five pillars of development agenda, with a major focus on infrastructure and human capital development.

The Governor highlighted the necessity of addressing socio-economic needs by investing in vital projects like the three new cities including the Awka 2.0, Onitsha 2.0, among others.

Soludo expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the budgetary process, including members of the Executive Council, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the general public for their valuable input.

He commended the Anambra State House of Assembly for their diligence in reviewing and approving the budget.

“This year, we set a record. A draft budget was sent to the House of Assembly early last month, and today, it’s been passed into law. This speed and efficiency demonstrates the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms of government to moving Anambra forward,” Governor Soludo stated.

While assuring of working for ndị Anambra according to the stipulated timeline in his manifesto, Governor Soludo added that armed with the budget, the real transformation will begin across Anambra from January.

The Governor also signed into law, the bill that repealed the Anambra State Publishing, Newspaper Printing Corporation.

